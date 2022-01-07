Submit Release
22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Dowd circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

7 January 2022

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge David Dowd. 

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for this judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution. 

Applications materials also are linked below.

Applications must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. February 10, 2022, although earlier submission is encouraged.  

The commission expects to conduct interviews February 28, 2022, and March 1, 2022, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public.  Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.   

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matt Devoti, J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, and André Harris.  

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

