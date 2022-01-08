A Los Angeles Judge In A Controversial Decision Named Jesse Banerjee, the Administrator of the Chippendales Empire

The Dancers That Changed The World Chippendales Club

Redeeming His Father's Name and Legacy

Steve Banerjee, Chippendales owner, was considered a crown prince of the feminist movement.” — Thomas Kennedy

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Banerjee, the eldest son of the Chippendales creator, Steve Banerjee, has been on a mission to redeem his father’s name and legacy for over half of his life, which he recounts in his new book, Bowtie Legacy, available on Amazon. The book details the fraudulent scheme the perpetrators employed to takeover Chippendales, and the years of court battles he endured with his stepmother, Irene, and after her death, her sister Helen and her husband, an ex-FBI agent, in a never-ending struggle to gain his rightful inheritance.

Recently, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge named Jesse Banerjee, the Administrator of the Banerjee Estate, which owns Chippendales. For the first time in more than two decades, the Banerjee Estate is in the hands of a person with Banerjee blood in their veins. But his fight isn’t over yet. Now, he has to find where they have hidden the treasure. Jesse has also regained the Publicity Rights, and is giving notice to all media outlets that he is the person to contact for consent to use Steve Banerjee's name and likeness.

For anyone that’s not familiar with this story or haven’t watched Curse of the Chippendales or any of the many other stories told about the Chippendales, Steve Banerjee, a Bengali immigrant, would land on the shores of California, to produce the world famous Chippendales, an event that captured the imaginations of women, was found hanged in a prison cell. His body was quickly cremated without an autopsy. Most stories about Chippendales tell of a noble man that committed suicide so his estate wouldn’t be taken from his family by the government. Jesse has uncovered proof that points to a different conclusion than a suicide – explosive information like Steve Banerjee knowing too much about powerful men’s secret affairs with his dancers during a time when the slightest rumor about a man's involvement in homosexuality could ruin their career.

Local government officials definitely weren’t an advocate of his brand of entertainment during the 80’s, making him a marked man. The Fire Department often shut down his club, citing it was overcrowded. But what the Fire Department and men of those times were really attempting to do, was hose the independence that women were discovering. Women were having too much fun exercising their rights at Steve's club, and the tyrannical mindset of a man that needed to control his woman couldn't allow that happen.

For many women, Steve Banerjee, was a crown prince of the feminists movement, delivering to women finding their liberation and owning their sexuality, just the right reward, Chippendales’s dancers. He made the idea of men dancing to please women an industry at a time when women were still largely considered second class citizens. Steve’s event became a way for women to decompress, to finally let their hair down – a Girl’s Night Out!

Jesse had his doubts about the suicide from the outset, and set out to prove that the gentle soul that his father was could never order the murder of his partner, Nick DeNoia. By following the trail of where his stepmother Irene, and her cohorts had hidden the money to evade creditors and to cheat him out of his rightful share, he uncovered a shell corporation in Panama and has come upon piles of evidence that points toward foul play from corrupt government officials and the mob’s involvement in his father’s death, and these same bad actors subsequently owning Chippendales. He shares all that he’s discovered at Bowtielegacy.com and in his book Bowtie Legacy on Amazon.