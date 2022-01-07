The Truth About Ads.txt - What Your Partners Don't Want You To Know (Sellers.guide Webinar)

MEDIA ADVISORY

Four years after ads.txt, the ad supply chain "is still crappy," and it's reported that ad fraud is costing the industry up to $50M of revenue a day in 2021. Why are advertisers and publishers getting taken advantage of?

In this Webinar, we'll be discussing how a lack of ads.txt automation and maintenance affects clickjacking, latency, bad ads, throttling, and more. Allowing hidden sellers into the supply chain to eat up ad spend and publishers' revenue. Learn why so many publishers are feeling intimidated by vendors to add endless lines of ads.txt, unaware of how it affects their long-term revenue or what they can do about it.

