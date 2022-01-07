PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 3018 (Martic Heights Drive) Project in Martic Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 3018 (Martic Heights Drive) bridge replacement project in Martic Township, Lancaster County. The project involves replacing the existing bridge carrying Martic Heights Drive over a Tributary to Tucquan Creek approximately 0.25 miles west of the Village of Mount Nebo. The purpose of this project is to address deterioration of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing over the stream.

The project scope consists of replacing the existing 101-year-old single span reinforced concrete slab structure with a single cell prestressed concrete box culvert bridge. New approach pavement, rock scour protection, drainage upgrades, and guide rail installation will also be included in the project. The total paving width will be 28 feet to accommodate two 10-foot-wide lanes and two 4-foot-wide shoulders. The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 3 months during construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 3019 (Red Hill Road) to Route 324 (Marticville Road) to Route 3017 (River Road).

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2023 construction season. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 3 months.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online from January 7, 2022 through February 7, 2022.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Martic Heights Drive Bridge.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Peter Roman, PennDOT Project Manager, at peroman@pa.gov or 717-705-6187.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied

the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

