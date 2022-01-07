Submit Release
I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Periodic Lane Closures Next Week for Sign Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will experience periodic alternating lane closures in both directions between the City Avenue and the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges, on Monday, January 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for overhead sign inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspection is part of PennDOT's program to inspect overhead signs at least once every two years, which ensures the overall condition of the signs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

I-76, 1-7-22.PNG

