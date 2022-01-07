Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (January 6 - 12, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary. Fredonia Road is scheduled to be temporarily closed at Hwy 127 North to relocate a gas line. A detour will be posted and emergency services and school bus personnel notified. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work northbound from LM 15.01 to LM 13.09: Shoulder, single lane closures, and rolling roadblock between Northside Drive and Creston Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/06/22 through 01/21/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-621]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.42 to LM 5.92: Shoulder, single lane closures, and rolling roadblock between Cook Road and Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/02/21 through 01/29/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-553]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs and erosion control measures are installed. Utility relocation activities for gas and sewer are in progress along with work on the adjoining project. Construction activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones on Interstate Drive.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues roadside grading operations, installing erosion control measures, and water, gas, and electric line relocation. This will result in intermittent lane closures. Blasting operations may also result in brief road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor will utilize flagging operations throughout the project for grade work and utilities. Traffic has been shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. There is a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area while flaggers are present to direct traffic. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 (N. GRUNDY QUARLES HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.25 to LM 21.54: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings at the intersection of SR-53 and SR-85 and Sugar Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/09/21 through 01/19/22 from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm. [2021-843, 2021-846, 2021-848, 2021-906]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor will be clearing and installing erosion control measures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.57 to LM 3.56: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for an aerial crossing between Cane Creek Road and Cookeville Boatdoack Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/04/22 through 01/12/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.70: Shoulder, single lane closures, and an all stop for aerial crossings at the intersection of SR-28 and SR-30 and the intersection of SR-28 and College Station Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/16/21 through 01/20/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-493]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. Both lanes are open to traffic but will have intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor will be working on the shoulder of the road completing ADA ramps and sidewalks throughout the project.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.65), and installation of interchange lighting on I-24 at the junction of SR-55 (LM 14.06 - LM 14.74): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at MM 111: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be completing minor repairs at the exit 111 bridge over I-24, on Tuesday, January 11th, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (MURFREESBORO HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13.19 to LM 13.75: Shoulder and single lane closures between Highway 53 and North Irwin Street at the Little Duck River Bridge. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/30/21 through 01/12/22 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. [2020-704]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project will begin this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction on this project continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound near MM 136.2, MM 137.8, MM 137.1, and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. The right outside lane will be closed while the work is being performed on 01/06/21 and 01/07/21. Then on 01/10/21 through 01/12/21 the contractor will finish striping operations and shift traffic onto the newly paved shoulder. Work will begin each day at 8:00 AM CST and will be off the road each day by 4:30 PM CST. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.11 to LM 7.32: Single lane closures between Pickett Cemetery Rd and Condra Switch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, with an estimated completion of 01/12/22. [2020-733]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be mobilizing equipment to the project site and will begin clearing operations and the installation of erosion control measures. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions at MM 27: Utility work will be performed under the I-75 overpass on Paul Huff Parkway between Peerless Road NW and Adkisson Drive/Frontage Road NW. Motorists should use caution and be aware of signage and personnel when traveling through the work zone. Law enforcement, message boards and barrels will be present, 11/29/21 through 01/12/22 between 10:00 pm – 6:00 am. [2021-647]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.28: Shoulder and single lane closures between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/14/21 through 01/18/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There are lane shifts in both directions from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work continues on this project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 Road Closure: SR-312 in Bradley County is closed to all traffic at the intersection with White Oak Rd. A routine inspection revealed significant damage to a small drainage structure near MM 4.74. In the interest of public safety, this bridge must be closed while a repair plan is developed and implemented. Local traffic may detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW. Signs will are posted marking the detour route. RESTRICTIONS: Road closed. No loads wider than 11' on detour route.

[TDOT/Maintenance/BRIDGE]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on new bridge construction, retaining wall construction, and new ramp construction. Intermittent land closures are possible on Market Street (SR-58) and Broad Street (SR-2) for utility and storm drainage work. Chestnut street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound at LM 5.66: Shoulder and single lane closures between Foust Street and E. 27th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Message boards, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/04/22 through 01/12/22 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. [2021-898]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (ALTON PARK BLVD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.09: Shoulder and single lane closures between W 33rd Street and W 37th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/10/22 through 01/24/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-794, 2021-869, 2021-902]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have temporary road closures. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall remain open at all times. Flaggers may be on site.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 01/06/22, 01/07/22, 01/10/22, 01/11/22, and 01/12/22 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. One lane of Spalding Drive has been closed due to utility operations and is operated by a temporary traffic signal.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic will remain open in all directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing a grading operation at the roundabout connecting to S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. Beginning 01/10/2022 the roundabout will have one lane closed along with connecting roadways during this period; one lane will be opened at all times. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. Drivers should be cautious when traveling through of new traffic pattern in effect and be mindful of construction workers on site. It is suggested to follow the suggested speed limit posted for the area.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): SR-39 in McMinn County at LM 4.36 is reduced to a single lane to begin work on repair of the bridge over Conasauga Creek. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and obey all traffic signals and related signage. RESTRICTIONS: 10-foot horizontal clearance.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Wagner/CNV301]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 (OCOEE ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 21.77: Shoulder and single lane closures between the intersection of Jackson Street / Ocoee Street and Grand Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Message boards, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/16/21 through 01/12/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-222]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of portions of the new bridge and the relocation of water lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on the sidewalks and curb ramps.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. Drivers should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back to its normal traffic pattern.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB from MM 184.7 to MM 182.3 to seal pavement joints. They will be working from 01/10/21 to 01/12/21 from 8 PM - 6 AM each night. A double lane closure will be set up each night and lanes opened up by 6 AM. THP and a truck mounted attenuator will be on site during the work.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

RESTRICTIONS

BRADLEY COUNTY - Road closed. No loads wider than 11' on detour route.

MCMINN COUNTY - CNV301: 10-foot horizontal clearance.

