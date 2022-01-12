UPCEA and the University of Wisconsin–Madison to Partner on Distance Teaching & Learning (DT&L) Conferences

Partnership brings UPCEA’s experience in online leadership and administration to UW–Madison’s highly valued annual DT&L conferences.

UPCEA’s involvement will enable us to bring DT&L to an expanded community of professionals in the field, creating an even more valuable conference experience for all.” — Wendy Fritz, Executive Director of Learning Engineering, UW-Madison

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) and the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW–Madison) announced today they will partner on UW–Madison’s annual Distance Teaching & Learning (DT&L) conferences in 2022 and 2023. The partnership includes the upcoming DT&L 2022 conference, a virtual event planned for Aug. 3-5, 2022, and DT&L 2023, which is expected to return to Madison for a live event to be held on July 25-27, 2023.

Since 1985 UW–Madison’s Distance Teaching & Learning Conference has provided a transformative professional development experience for individuals working in the field of distance and online education – from faculty and instructors to instructional designers and administrators. The program focuses on addressing the rapidly changing online learning landscape with the most current topics, technologies, and innovations that inform best practices.

“We are thrilled to be working with UPCEA, an organization that shares our commitment to advancing the field of online education,” said Wendy Fritz, Executive Director of Learning Engineering at UW–Madison. “UPCEA’s involvement will enable us to bring DT&L to an expanded community of professionals in the field, creating an even more valuable conference experience for all.”

UPCEA is dedicated to advancing quality online and professional continuing education at postsecondary institutions and is uniquely focused on excellence at the enterprise level. UPCEA provides resources for online leaders ranging from industry-leading events, such as the Summit for Online Leadership and Administration + Roundtable (SOLA+R), quality standards, best practices, research and benchmarking, and consulting.

“The DT&L conference is not only a premier event for online teaching and learning,” said Robert Hansen, chief executive officer of UPCEA. “It also perfectly complements UPCEA’s focus on online leadership and administration. We are proud to partner with UW–Madison to expand the reach of this great conference.”

The DT&L conference offers attendees the opportunity to discover relevant research, innovative teaching tools, and cutting-edge learning technologies, while networking and brainstorming with colleagues who share their focus and passion for online and distance education. For the latest updates on the 2022 and 2023 conferences, including agenda, speakers and registration, visit https://conferences.upcea.edu/DTL2022.

About the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Since its founding in 1848, this campus has been a catalyst for the extraordinary. As members of a public land-grant university and prolific research institution, our students, staff, and faculty partake in a world-class education and solve real-world problems. We’ve changed the world through research, inspired satirists and senators alike, and fearlessly sifted and winnowed to find today’s truths. And with the Wisconsin Idea as our guiding principle, we’re not only changing the 936 acres we call home—Badgers are also creating a better future for Wisconsin, the nation, and the world. https://www.wisc.edu/about/

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the association for online and professional continuing education. Founded in 1915, UPCEA now serves most of the leading public and private colleges and universities in North America. The association supports its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information, professional networking opportunities and timely publications. Based in Washington, D.C., UPCEA builds greater awareness of the vital link between adult learners and public policy issues. Visit www.upcea.edu.