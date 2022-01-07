Urban South Brewery Releases 2022 Beer Distribution Calendar
New Orleans’ largest craft brewery announces year-round and seasonal releases for the upcoming year
We are so excited about what we have to offer in 2022 and look forward to continuing to bring bold innovation to more traditional beer styles.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery has released its 2022 distribution calendar, highlighting year-round and seasonal beer releases for the upcoming year. The award-winning craft brewery is bringing back classic favorites like Holy Roller IPA, Who Dat Golden Ale and Lime Cucumber Gose, and a new addition is joining the year-round lineup in early 2022. Urban South is also expanding distribution of its Paradise Park Hard Seltzer line with both year-round and seasonal releases.
“Urban South has grown dramatically in recent years and we’ve been working hard to expand both our lineup and distribution footprint to match the evolution of our company,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “We’re so excited about what we have to offer in 2022 and look forward to continuing to bring bold innovation to more traditional beer styles.”
Highlights for Urban South Brewery’s distribution in 2022 include:
- Welcoming Paradise Park IPA to the team: Scheduled to officially launch later this month, Paradise Park IPA joins Urban South’s year-round lineup in 2022. Part of the Paradise Park brand family, Paradise Park IPA is an easy-drinking, budget-friendly hazy IPA clocking in at just 120 calories. Fans can expect to find the new IPA throughout Urban South’s four-state distribution footprint.
- Year-round and seasonal hard seltzer flavors: Originally introduced in November of 2020, Urban South has continued to expand its line of hard seltzers over the past year. Year-round flavors are inspired by some of Urban South’s most popular beers, like Lime Cucumber and Rocket Pop. The winter Daq Pack features flavors like Strawberry Colada and New Orleans Hurricane, while summer seltzers include tropical flavors like Pina Colada and Passionfruit Orange Guava.
- Surprise specialty seasonal releases: King Cake Milkshake Sour is confirmed as Urban South’s specialty winter release, scheduled to be available in distribution beginning January 17th. The rest of Urban South’s specialty seasonal releases will come as a surprise, and the brewery will continue to offer small batch specialty releases throughout the year.
Urban South Brewery’s distribution footprint currently includes Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. To find out where Urban South beer is sold near you, visit Urban South’s beer finder: https://urbansouthbrewery.com/beers/beer-finder.
To download the 2022 distribution calendar, visit: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hjtuizl6gl5sxx2/2022-Release-Calendar.jpg.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
