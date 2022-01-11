Recruiting for Good Launches Funding Service for Churches and Religious Schools
Retain Recruiting for Good to help fund your church or religious school, what the world needs more is positive values #recruitingforgod #fulfillingfun #sweetservice www.RecruitingforGod.com
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; by sharing the 1st finder's fee paid 50/50 with designated US organization.
Recruiting for Good launches sweet fulfilling service to help fund churches and religious schools based in the US.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "What the world needs more than ever before is positive values. We use our talent for good to help like-minded leaders and organizations make a positive impact!"
How Recruiting for God Works?
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good can help raise funds.
1. Simply, refer a company hiring professional staff (Accounting, Engineering, IT, Marketing, Operations).
2. Once, our team finds company an employee and earn a finder’s fee (candidate completes probation).
2. Your designated church or religious school, will receive 50% of our finder’s fee.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.
Recruiting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com
