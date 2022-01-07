Barrow Promoted to JDM for District 12

Officials with the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice have promoted Moses Barrow to Judicial District Manager for Division 2, District 12, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

In this position, Barrow will oversee Community Corrections operations within Judicial District 12 which covers Cumberland County.

“Moses' experience both as a probation/parole officer and a correctional officer gives him valuable insights into helping offenders transition to the community and successfully complete their supervision,” said Tracy K. Lee, director of Community Corrections. “Moses is a great asset to our team and I am pleased to promote him to this important position.”

Barrow began his career with DPS in April 2005. Since that time he has served in a variety of roles with the Division of Prisons, from correctional officer to correctional case manager. After joining Community Corrections, he served as a probation/parole officer until he was promoted to chief probation/parole officer and was later promoted to Assistant Judicial District Manager.

Barrow earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fayetteville State University in 2011 and a master’s degree in public safety from Capella University in 2013. He has completed Peak Performance Supervisory Training and is also a member of the S.H.I.E.L.D Peer Support team. Barrow is involved in his community as a 32nd degree Master Mason, which supports community service and volunteerism.