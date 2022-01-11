STR strikes US deal as global markets look to high-performing sales teams to unlock growth
Award-winning UK sales performance specialists Strategy to Revenue and US partners raise the bar for global sales talent in a volatile commercial landscape
People are a company’s most important asset, and G Smart powered by STR’s Kompetently® solution is a proven tool for quickly enhancing the value of their talent.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales capability innovator Strategy to Revenue (STR) has announced an exclusive agreement with Texas technology route to market specialists Global Indirect Markets (GIM) to distribute and sell a unique sales assessment and performance development platform in North America and Canada.
— Bill Corbin, President and CEO of Global Indirect Markets
STR’s Kompetently® platform assesses and develops high performing sales teams across the globe. The partnership with GIM enables STR to target companies with 1000+ employees in the US initially, with plans to expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
People are changing how they are buying but sales teams are failing to keep pace, with the average win rates falling to less than 70%. Kompetently®’s rigorous competency assessment solution supported by STR’s Learning Library plug this skills gap.
STR’s Kompetently® assessment approach can objectively measure competence and identify development needs. The approach, based on benchmarked competencies and data, avoids subjective performance reports from sales teams. By helping companies to focus on effective people, efficient processes, and enabling tools, STR has already helped improve the productivity of more than 1 million salespeople worldwide. Clients have seen 8% YoY growth in target attainment.
“We help companies deliver a maximum ROI from existing sales software, then fill the gaps with new tools to support their sales strategy” said Jason Watson, STR’s Chief Technology Officer.
“We are excited to make Global Indirect Markets our exclusive go-to-market partner within the USA and Canada,” said Mark Savinson, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy to Revenue. “We are confident that STR’s product development expertise and GIM’s global reach and channel presence will be a winning combination, for both companies and our mutual customers.”
“This strategic partnership brings together GIM’s channel expertise and STR’s robust sales development platform to meet the demands of a fast-growing market,” said Bill Corbin, President and CEO of Global Indirect Markets. “People are a company’s most important asset, and G Smart powered by STR’s Kompetently® solution is a proven tool for quickly enhancing the value of their talent.”
The exclusive agreement reinforces STR’s presence in the USA and Canada, while they already have a strong track record in optimizing talent and unlocking growth with several global clients.
“We used STR’s high-quality multimedia assets to engage and train the sales team,” said Jon Ireland, SVP Sales Operations and Business Change at RWS. “After our engagement with STR starting with a Kompetently® Assessment, we benefited from 8% YoY growth in target attainment, 32% improvement in win rate.”
The Kompetency® assessment platform is creating world class teams beyond sales professionals. STR customers are already using it to objectively assess and build high-performing teams in customer service, and leadership development.
“The ability to objectively measure competence and identify skill gaps has enabled us to develop our talent more quickly and efficiently than we had thought possible,” said Kim Torredes, Director of Learning and Development at Refinitiv a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business. “Whether onboarding new employees or making sure we have the right employees in the right spots, STR’s talent optimization platform has helped each person develop the skills they need for the current moment.”
About Strategy to Revenue
Strategy to Revenue empowers organizations to unleash the full potential of their teams, significantly improving their commercial performance, transforming their businesses, and accelerating the time it takes to turn their strategy to revenue.
Here is how we work:
Competency Modelling. We start by assessing how you need to effectively engage with your clients. We then apply the skills, knowledge and behaviours needed in each role to drive the desired outcome.
Competency Assessment identifies the competency gaps within your organization. Our award-winning Kompetently™ assessment and sales skills development platform, measures your team’s competencies and creates personalised learning programs to drive targeted and consistent coaching across an organisation.
Skills Development. We build the essential skills for achieving your business strategy through a nuanced set of skills and a commitment from teams to adopt innovative ideas.
Leadership Development. It is widely recognised that sales performance improves by 30% or more when sales managers coach and lead development programmes and drive behavioural change. We create world class leadership teams using the same assessment and development models.
