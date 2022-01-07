Maracuja Oil Market | To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | Key Players – Players Tarte, Russell, NutraMark, Leven

Allied

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maracuja Oil Market Outlook-2028

Maracuja oil is extracted from seeds and flowers of Passion plant and is a rich source of essential fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. It is majorly used in cosmetic applications such as rejuvenation of skin. It is an also anti-inflammatory, anti-itching, anti-stress, anti-asthmatic, and anti-insomnia oil. Maracuja oil helps prevent dry eyes as well.

Increase in applications of maracuja oil owing to its cosmetic benefits such as prevention of sun burn, skin hydration, hair conditioner, and others fuel its demand in the market. In addition, increase in skin & hair conditions, pain, hypertension associated with pollution, stress and hectic lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in beauty trends amongst the population are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, side effects associated with the maracuja oil such as irregular heartbeat, muscle spasm, and vomiting hinder the market growth. Ongoing R&D activities related to maracuja oil are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, extraction method, and region. Based on application, the market is categorized into medical and cosmetics & personal care. By extraction method, it is bifurcated into hot-pressed and cold pressed. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global maracuja oil market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Maracuja Oil Market Key Segments:

By Application

Medical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Extraction Method

Hot Pressed

Cold Pressed

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

List of players profiled in the report

Tarte, Inc.

Russell Organics

NutraMarks, Inc.

RejuveNaturals LLC

Botanical Beauty Co.

Leven Rose

Au Natural Organics Company

Bello Natural

Acure Organics.

Radha Beauty

