Sweeney Statement on Committee Approval of Resolution Authorizing the Extension of Gubernatorial Authority on Emergency Health Powers

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on Senate Concurrent Resolution 165, approved by the Senate Health Committee today, granting the Governor the extended authority to address the emergency medical and health care needs of the Covid crisis:

“The recent resurgence in Covid cases has imposed critical demands on our health care system that need to be addressed. This resolution will authorize the 45-day extension of administrative orders, executive directives and guidance issued by the Governor during the pandemic to address crisis conditions in our hospitals and other health care facilities.

“The extended waivers and authorizations will grant the administration and the health care community the ability to counter the more acute and persistent problems that plague the health care system. The staffing shortages are systemic, threatening to put a chokehold on hospitals, long-term care centers, paramedic services and even doctors’ offices. The resolution will enable frontline medical services to manage the crisis by helping to resolve the severe staffing shortages and provide them with the regulatory flexibility to ensure patients are treated safely and effectively.

“We need to stand with the health care professionals who have served on the frontlines of the crisis so we can ensure the health and safety of the people of New Jersey as we work to emerge from the pandemic.”

