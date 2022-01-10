Health Care Industry, from Raw Material Suppliers through Delivery of Services, is in Critical Care Crisis
Timothy R. Fiore, Committee Chair, ISM Manufacturing Report on Business
Purchasing Manager's Indexes Good for Manufacturing, Great for Services, Horrible for Health Care
Manufacturing Talk Radio was created for the benefit of industries worldwide and continues to expand its coverage with the MBC network.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the week of Jan 2 through 7, Manufacturing Talk Radio interviewed the committee chairs from the Institute for Supply Management for Manufacturing, Services, and the Hospital sector. Each of these Purchasing Managers indexes was well above 50, and while the details in the reports are encouraging for Manufacturing and Services, the Health Care industry is getting crushed by Covid hospitalizations, labor force fatigue and call-outs, resignations, unprecedented supply chain disruptions with partial shipments of critical supplies, allocations, and drug shortages, and elective procedures or necessary care being pushed out due to ICU, emergency and general room shortages as the industry grapples with Covid hospitalizations as it enters the flu season.
— Lewis A. Weiss, CEO, MBC
During the first week of each month, Manufacturing Talk Radio interviews Tim Fiore, Committee Chair for the ISM Manufacturing Report on Business®, Anthony Nieves, Committee Chair for the ISM Services Report on Business®, and Nancy LeMaster, Committee Chair for the ISM Hospital Report on Business®, who discuss in detail the conditions in these three major components of the U.S. economy. During 2021, each of these reports recorded record-setting levels for their respective industry segments above the 50-mark, which is the midpoint between contraction and expansion. "I haven't seen any previous year or 12-month period where expansion across manufacturing hit these highs consistently, month by month," said Tim Fiore. "Expansion in Services has been in rarified air throughout 2021 and conditions appear strong for 2022 unless there is an unexpected disruption," commented Anthony Nieves.
"The hospital sector has been in a critical care crisis since mid-2020, and although the Omicron variant has shown less severe symptoms for most, the volume of patients needing in-hospital care has been exacerbated by the variant being a widespread contagion in the general population," said LeMaster. "This industry was already under severe long-term stress from emergency, inpatient care, and supply shortages, with room capacity at maximum and even exceeding bed availability in every setting, from major metropolitan hospitals to rural facilities," she stated.
Manufacturing Talk Radio is the only podcast that covers the ISM reports in depth and detail, since the PMI number alone does not tell the full story. As often mentioned on-air, the PMI number has been a reliable month-by-month indicator of economic conditions for more than 40 years, and the methodology for compiling the data has been adopted in dozens of countries and other industry sectors, such as the Credit Manager's Index, in cooperation with the ISM®. The monthly manufacturing number is often cited by The White House spokesperson and even the President as an indicator of how well the administration is doing in its support of business and industry. The Credit Manager's Index report will be posted by Manufacturing Talk Radio on Wednesday, January 12, and covers vital economic information including credit conditions, reshoring, robotics and automation, the labor force, and capital expenditures.
"Manufacturing Talk Radio was created for the benefit of industries worldwide and continues to expand its coverage of business topics that impact all sectors including manufacturing, services, health care, and Industry 4.0 subjects vital to the competitiveness of the U.S. in the economy, both domestically and globally," said Lew Weiss, Founder, and CEO of the Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation.
About ISM: The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and largest not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Founded in 1915, ISM has over 50,000 members across 100 countries. The Institute compiles data from dozens of industry sectors and produces monthly reports that summarize the expansion and contraction conditions within sectors and across Manufacturing and Services as a whole. ISM® also provides training and certification programs for industry staff wanting to become certified supply chain professionals.
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast broadcast for manufacturers of all sizes across the globe since 2013. Show host, Lew Weiss, and co-host, Tim Grady, present breaking manufacturing news and tackle business trends and economic forecasts in manufacturing for small, medium, and large manufacturers. The podcast is produced by JacketMediaCo for MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcast Corporation network, and has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts. It can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation is a network of industry podcasts relevant to manufacturing and all the businesses reliant on the industry, from raw material suppliers and subcontractors to distributors and retailers of finished goods. MBC had been broadcasting since November of 2013 and its independent producers have created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. Independent podcast producers in the industry are encouraged to join the network to gain increased exposure and listener growth.
