I-376 Parkway East Lighting Maintenance Starts Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing highway lighting work on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, January 9 weather permitting.

Lighting maintenance work will occur in various locations on I-376 in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Friday night, January 21. Crews from Bronder Technical Services, Inc. will conduct highway lighting luminary replacement work. Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed on I-376 between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Work will not begin until two hours after the end of any Penguin home game.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

