Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,886 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Parkway East Lighting Maintenance Starts Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing highway lighting work on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, January 9 weather permitting.

Lighting maintenance work will occur in various locations on I-376 in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Friday night, January 21. Crews from Bronder Technical Services, Inc. will conduct highway lighting luminary replacement work. Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed on I-376 between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Work will not begin until two hours after the end of any Penguin home game.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Parkway East Lighting Maintenance Starts Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.