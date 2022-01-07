PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 78 in East Central PA

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstate yesterday to help ensure that the interstate remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. The vehicle restrictions reflected Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Speed limits to 45 mph for all vehicles, and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions remain on the following roadways: · Interstates 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties; · Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties; · Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; · Interstate 176 in Berks County; · Interstate 380 in Monroe County; · US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties; · US 209 in Monroe County; · US 222 in Berks, and Lehigh counties; · US 422 in Berks County; · PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties; · PA 309 in Lehigh County.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

