NDDOT reminds landowners to keep right-of-way clear of snow

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reminds landowners not to push snow into the right-of-way or ditches on state highways. This includes the roadway, ditch bottom, and backslope of the roadway.

State law prohibits a person from obstructing any public highway or right-of-way. Keeping the ditches and right-of-way clear reduces the risk of snow drifting on state highways, creating better visibility for motorists and provides room for future snowfall.  

“The NDDOT is committed to maintaining a highway system that is safe for all users,” said Wayde Swenson, NDDOT office of operations director. “We’re grateful to landowners for helping us keep these areas clear and safe.”

For more information on transportation, visit dot.nd.gov.

