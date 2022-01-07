ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Advancement in the Automobile Production Technology Growing at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2027

Automotive Aftermarket

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ASEAN automotive aftermarket was accounted for US$ 25,250.2 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:-

The latest document including enormous changes in the business strategy of the ASEAN Automotive After market with a dynamic growth outlook is the Coherent Market Insights research study. This study covers a wide range of topics and is based on extensive research into the most recent market trends, development strategies, growth patterns, and regulatory laws. The ASEAN Automotive After market study begins with a collection of data and information on technological advancements in the industry, market trends, innovation, and the development capacities of global main players. We provide comprehensive product mapping and market scenario analysis. Our expert analysts conduct a comprehensive analysis and breakdown of the market presence of major industry leaders. We make every attempt to keep up with the most recent changes and corporate news affecting industry players in the global ASEAN Automotive After market. This enables us to do a complete examination of both the individual positions of the companies and the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape research provides a thorough analysis to help you get a competitive edge. The study offers a segment-by-segment examination of the global ASEAN Automotive After market, providing valuable insights at both the macro and micro levels. An assessment of prominent nations that offer keywords is included in the geographical study of the ASEAN Automotive After market.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

➡ Key players operating in the market are focused on product launches, in order to enhance the product portfolio. For instance, in ACDelco, a U.S.-based provider of automotive parts introduced its ‘Cabon Air Filter’ at ACMA Automechanika.

➡ Major market players are involved in contracts and agreements, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in December 2018, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. entered into an agreement with Denso Corporation to form a new company, ‘BluE Nexus’ to develop and sell driving modules for electric vehicles.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

♦ Bridgestone Corporation

♦ ACDelco

♦ Denso Corporation

♦ Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd.

♦ Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

♦ BorgWarner Inc.

♦ Robert Bosch GmbH

♦ Continental AG

♦ Magneti Marelli SpA

♦ Delphi Automotive PLC

♦Faurecia SA.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫...

➡ What is the scope of the ASEAN Automotive After market report?

➡ What is the CAGR of the ASEAN Automotive After market?

➡ What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global ASEAN Automotive After Market?

➡ How the current trends will shape the market in the future?

➡ How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the ASEAN Automotive After market in 2021 & 2022?

➡ How can I get a sample report of the ASEAN Automotive After market?

➡ Which are the factors are affecting the growth of the market?

➡ How to measure the regional opportunities for future development?

➡What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Market?



The automotive aftermarket, also known as the aftermarket or secondary market, is the second wholesale market of this car industry, dealing in the sale, re-manufacturing, manufacture, installation, and re-sale of automobile parts, fluids, and equipment. The aftermarket carries a wide range of products including performance parts, spares, accessories, wheels, and tires; anything original that has been modified or rebuilt to fit a specific car model. Most aftermarket products come directly from the original manufacturers or are re-branded merchandise produced by another firm

Improvement in the technology used for the production of the automobile is primarily driving the growth of the ASEAN automotive aftermarket market. This has improved the operational life of the vehicles. Also, this has improved the reliability of automobiles significantly over the past few years. This is again surging the growth of the ASEAN automotive aftermarket market. Increasing production of automobiles due to growing demand in the region is also projected to foster the growth of the market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India became the fourth largest auto market in 2019 displacing Germany with about 3.99 million units sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. India is expected to displace Japan as the third-largest auto market by 2021. Moreover, the two-wheelers segment dominates the market in terms of volume owing to a growing middle class and a young population. Moreover, the growing interest of the companies in exploring the rural markets further aided the growth of the sector.



