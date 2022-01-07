PHILIPPINES, January 7 - Press Release January 7, 2022 Poe to LTO: Ensure reliability of online portal Sen. Grace Poe asked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ensure that its online portal for driver's license application and renewal is easily accessible. "At a time when we try to avoid face-to-face transactions due to COVID-19, our people are expected to rely on online transactions as the safer, faster and more efficient means," she said. "Being denied access to the LTO's online service is totally unacceptable," she added. Poe said reports have reached her office that a number of drivers seeking to renew license or apply for a new one are encountering difficulties in getting through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS). The LTMS serves as the online platform for all motoring regulatory services and processes from the LTO. This portal also caters to neophyte applicants who will apply for a driver's license and vehicle registration for the first time. "Government portals should be exemplars of reliability. They could not be down when people need their services," Poe said. Poe steered the passage of Republic Act 10930 that extended the validity of driver's license to 10 years if the holder seeking renewal of such authority has no traffic violation. Motorists with violations will get licenses with five-year validity upon renewal. The law, which amended the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, seeks to uphold the integrity of driver's license examinations to ensure that only qualified motorists ply the road. The senator said the law aims to give the public a reprieve from having to line up every three years to renew their license. "As the law provides for an online option of processing the application, we expect that the LTO has ready infrastructure to accommodate all who will access its portal," Poe said. "LTO should fix the problem, or it would be doing the public a disservice and defeating the purpose of the law," she added. Poe said she is also counting on earlier pronouncements of the LTO that the validity of expired licenses will be extended for two months. She said the extra time is crucial especially for those trying to renew their license, but could not get into the LTO portal. Poe sa LTO: Online portal, dapat may silbi Hiniling ni Sen. Grace Poe sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) na tiyaking mas maaasahan at madaling magagamit ang online portal nito para sa aplikasyon at renewal ng driver's license. "Sa panahong pilit nating iniiwasan ang face-to-face transactions dahil sa COVID-19, umaasa ang ating mga kababayan sa online transactions bilang mas ligtas, mabilis at maaasahang paraan," pahayag ni Poe. "Ang kawalan ng silbi ng online service ng LTO ay talaga namang hindi katanggap-tanggap," dagdag niya. Inihayag ni Poe na nakarating sa kaniyang tanggapan na ilang mga tsuper na nais mag-renew ng kanilang lisensya ay nakararanas ngayon ng mga problema sa Land Transportation Management System (LTMS). Ang LTMS ang nagsisilbing online platform para sa lahat ng motoring regulatory services ng LTO. Pinagsisilbihan din nito ang mga baguhang aplikanteng nais mag-aplay ng lisensya sa pagmamaneho at magpaparehistro ng behikulo sa unang pagkakataon. "Dapat maging ehemplo ng pagiging maaasahan ang mga government portals. Hindi dapat ito lupaypay kapag kailangan na ng tao ang serbisyo nito," ayon kay Poe. Si Poe ang nanguna sa pagpasa ng Republic Act 10930 na nagpapalawig sa driver's license ng 10 taon kung ang may hawak nito na nais mag-renew ay walang bayolasyon sa batas-trapiko. Ang mga motorista naman na may paglabag ay makakakuha ng lisensya na epektibo lamang ng limang taon. Inamiyendahan din ng naturang batas ang Land Transportation and Traffic Code, na layong panatilihin ang integridad ng driver's license examinations para matiyak na tanging mga kuwalipikadong motorista lamang ang makapagmamaneho sa kalsada. Sinabi rin ng senador na layon ng batas na bigyan ng pahinga ang publiko sa pagpila kada tatlong taon sa pagre-renew ng kanilang lisensya. "Dahil nakasaad sa batas na may opsyon para sa online processing ng mga aplikasyon, inaasahan natin ang LTO na may handa nang imprastruktura para lahat ng nais maka-access sa kanilang portal," ayon kay Poe. "Dapat ayusin ng LTO ang problema, o kung hindi ay hindi nito maseserbisyuhan ang publiko at hindi maipatutupad ang isinasaad sa batas," dagdag niya. Umaasa rin si Poe sa mga unang pahayag ng LTO na ang pagiging balido ng mga paso nang lisensya ay palalawigin ng hanggang dalawang buwan. Krusyal aniya ang dagdag na panahon lalo na sa mga mamamayang nais mag-renew ng lisensya ngunit hindi makapasok sa LTO portal.