3D Food Printing Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 48.60% During the Estimated Time Frame from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3d food printing market was valued USD 87.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48.60% during the forecast period, as per a detailed market study by Quince Market Insights. 3D printing, also mentioned as cumulative manufacturing, is that the system of creating three-dimensional objects from digital lines. Objects are created one subcaste at a time, and 3D printers can produce complex shapes fairly snappily.

Utmost printers for 3D food use an identical fashion to regular 3D printers. They deposit a food-safe 3D printer hair (like chocolate, tomato, or other flavors) onto a figure plate supported a model that can be self-designed, or one that can be simply downloaded.

Benefits of 3D food printing for the catering and takeout assiduity is that the finished product can frequently be customized for a lower cost than it would bring to produce the same item with traditional manufacturing styles.

3D food printing has multitudinous operations within the food assiduity, which will enhance diversity, quality, wholesomeness, and sustainability. This innovative cumulative manufacturing technology has the power to specifically conform food parcels for people.

Technological advances in food product alone are doubtful to get significant transformations needed to produce further sustainable food geographies. One of the multiple possibilities offered by 3D food printing technology is its capacity to gauge back scrap by reusing accoutrements that might rather be discarded. It also can give other ways to reuse and prepare further cost-effective foods. Therefore, 3D food fabrication bias could help people reduce food destruction while adding the nutritive value of the food they eat. Likewise, within the longer term, the wide vacuity of 3D food printers would be helpful to support environmental sustainability.

Major Developments in the Global 3d food printing Market are

February 2021 - Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), that is working on making a 3D food printer affordable as well as conducive for the Indian market. IIFPT comes under the Union ministry of food processing industries.

March 2021 - 3D food printing firm Anrich3D (Singapore) has revealed its plans to go commercial and bring 3D printed foods with personalised nutritional profiles to the market for both consumers and businesses.

October 2021 - byFlow (Netherlands) is developing a new patented technology for 3D personalized chocolate printing at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards ceremony in Antwerp.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to COVID-19, the 3D printing technology that has achieved innovation in personalized manufacturing within the world has advanced faster within the era of the fourth technological revolution, along-side three-dimensional printing technology, which has been utilized across different fields. Three-dimensional food printing technology are often applied to different food ranges grounded on the benefits of designing existing food to suit one’s purpose and taste. A personalized service delivery industry is anticipated to become more active in an environment that minimizes personal contact owing to social distancing in COVID-19. In the post-COVID time, 3D food printing technology is anticipated to extend the demand for the event of personalized or customized personal foods for special diets like patients, pregnant women, children, athletes etc.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The material segment is divided into natively printable materials, non-printable traditional food materials, and alternative ingredients. Natively printable materials are expected to capture the largest market share. Natively printable materials, which includes all materials that can be extruded smoothly from a syringe—materials like hydrogel, cheese, cake frosting, hummus, and chocolate. Some natively printable materials are stable enough to hold their shape after deposition and do not require further post-processing.

By Ingredient

The ingredient segment is segmented into proteins, dairy products, carbohydrates, dough, sugar, sauce, yard, fruits & vegetable, and others. Carbohydrates segment is projected to become the largest segment over the forecast period. The design of 3DFP with functional properties includes specific types of slowly absorbed carbohydrates that could be used for glucose control in patients with diabetes. 3D printing technique is suitable for producing carbohydrate-based food, such as bread, pizza, and cookies, etc., due to the potential of high precision and industrialization in carbohydrate based 3D food.

By Technology

The technology is divided into fused deposition modeling, sintering, powder bed binder jetting, inkjet printing, and others. Fused deposition modeling is anticipated to capture the largest segment. A typical FDM 3D printer takes a plastic filament and squeezes it through a hot end, melting it and then depositing it in layers on the print bed. These layers are fused together, building up throughout the print, and eventually they will form the finished part. Many types of materials can be used with FDM techniques, including the most common chocolate and pastes.

By Vertical

The vertical segment of the market is divided into government, commercial, and residential. The commercial segment is divided into retail stores, bakeries, confectionaries, restaurants. The confectionery is expected to dominate the global 3D food printing market as chocolate is one of the most common foods used for extrusion printing. 3D food printers are mostly used to print chocolates and candies due to the rise in the demand of customized chocolates and cakes from the consumers.

By Region

In the 3D food printing market, there are five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America dominates the 3D food printing market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of major 3D food printing companies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to score the highest CAGR due to the large amount of budget by the US government in the healthcare sector.

Profiles of major market players operating in the market, which include 3D Systems (US), TNO (Netherlands), byFlow (Netherlands), Systems And Materials Research Corporation (US), Natural Machines (Spain), Beehex (US), Modern Meadow (US), Choc Edge (UK), Nu Food (UK) and North branch Everbright (China).

Browse key industry insights from the report, “ Global 3d Food Printing Market , By Material (Natively Printable Materials, Non-Printable Traditional Food Materials, Alternative Ingredients), By Ingredient (Proteins, Dairy Products, Carbohydrates, Dough, Sugar, Sauce, Yard, Fruits & Vegetable, Others), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Sintering, Powder Bed Binder Jetting, Inkjet Printing, Others), By Vertical (Government {Defense, Education, Emergency Services}, Commercial {Retail Stores, Bakeries, Confectionaries, Restaurants}, Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa, And South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

