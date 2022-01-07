Fried Potato Chips Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2027

Fried Potato Chips Market

Demand has been high from the market as packed food items are more hygienic and people want some munching snacks sitting at home.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fried potato chips are one of the most popularly consumed snacks globally due to the taste and easy availability across the market. Potato chips are thin slices of potato fried in oil with required moisture content and seasoned with salt and different flavors as required by the customers. There are various types of potatoes grown worldwide but the perfect potato for chips is the one with high sugar content and some level of moisture in it which gives yellowish-brown color and flavor to the chips while frying. Moreover, the fried potato chips are packed in air-tight plastic bags to prevent the chips from getting exposed to oxygen and react which spoils the potato chip and changes its color and flavor.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The effect of COVID-19 has been felt by the manufacturers as the major raw material potato is not reaching the factories as potatoes are produced at different places of the world where the climatic condition and moisture are perfect to grow the used potatoes. Demand has been high from the market as packed food items are more hygienic and people want some munching snacks sitting at home. The market will see steady growth after lockdown because of the high demand for hygienically packed food items.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7794

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The availability of a wide range of flavors, brands, and textures for taste and preference of a variety of consumers with easy reach to consumers is one of the factors fueling up the global market. Moreover, rise in urbanization, change in lifestyles of people due to growth in disposable income, change in food habits of young kids and children, demand for a convenient snack, and global presence of the potato chips manufacturers in developing and emerging economies are the factors that drive the growth of the global fried potato chips market. However, surge in health concerns among people due to the presence of high fats and carbohydrates in fried potato chips are the major constraints of the market. Innovations in the potato chips industry are related to new breeds of potato that soaks less moisture and can provide better taste when salt and flavors are added.

The global fried potato chips market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products that contain high-quality potatoes and are fried in premium oils to prevent the potatoes from the smell and other odors are being introduced by the market leaders. They have taken the necessary recommendation and quality control measures to ensure good quality potato chips reach the consumers.

Increasing demand in developing countries and spending on savory snacks

There has been a major change in demand for potato chips from the developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and other countries due to change in lifestyle of the people and rise in spending towards food and savory snacks. Moreover, around the world, people are now more conscious about health and want healthy potato snacks to reduce health-related problems arising from the consumption of potato chips.

Top Key Players: Burts Potato Chips Ltd., Calbee Inc., PepsiCo. Inc., Utz Quality Foods Inc., Nestle, Diamond, Kraft Foods, Great Lakes Potato Chip Co., ITC, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Herr Foods Inc., The Kellogg Company

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7794

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global fried potato chips industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global fried potato chips market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global fried potato chips market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global fried potato chips market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.