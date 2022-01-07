Bariatric Surgery Market Overview, Demand, Share, Research, Industry Revenue and Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bariatric Surgery Market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.

This report on the global Bariatric Surgery Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Bariatric Surgery Market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Bariatric Surgery Market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Bariatric Surgery Market industry to give an overall analysis.

Key players in the market include: Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.

In addition, the study on the Bariatric Surgery Market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Assisting devices segment is expected to register steady increase in revenue growth during the forecast period as these devices are widely used in minimally invasive surgeries which require immediate closure of small incisions.

Gastric bypass surgery helps loose weight by changing how stomach and small intestine handles food. After surgery, the stomach will be smaller, and patient will feel full with less food consumption. This procedure is performed on patients who are seriously obese and have been unable to achieve desired weight loss through diets.

Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries enable completion of weight loss surgery without need for making a large, open incision. There are various types of minimally invasive surgeries such as single-site weight loss surgery, laparoscopic weight loss surgery, robotic weight loss surgery, and endoscopic techniques.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing obesity rates in countries in the region. Increasing government-supported funding and research activities has also been supporting revenue growth of the North America market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Bariatric Surgery Market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Bariatric Surgery Market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2018?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Bariatric Surgery Market growth worldwide?

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Bariatric Surgery Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Bariatric Surgery Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Bariatric Surgery Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Bariatric Surgery Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Bariatric Surgery Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Bariatric Surgery Market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

The report segments the Bariatric Surgery Market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

