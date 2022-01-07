Oasense Reva Showerhead Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasense announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Smart Showerhead - Reva. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.
The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.
The Oasense Reva is the intelligent self-powered showerhead that rewards you with the most uncompromising sustainable shower yet. It allows you to experience rinsing like a typical shower, but can reduce the overall water and energy usage by more than 50%.
Reva uses embedded intuitive sensors inside of the showerhead to adjust the water flow automatically. Water conservation starts even before you step in, the water stream will reduce to 10% to optimize water saving conditions after the water has heated up and whenever the user steps back to lather up. It resumes 100% full flowing water when the user steps back under the showerhead,
“We are thrilled to receive this award from CTA for our invention and thank them for recognizing the impact that our shower can bring to the future of water conservation. We designed Reva to help our customers make a better and more sustainable shower choice that is effective, effortless and most importantly enjoyable to use. It’s time to show our customers that it’s possible to make a difference, one shower at a time. We can’t wait to take our product to the market later this year! ” said Chih-Wei Tang, CEO of Oasense.
The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech HYPERLINK "https://ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees.aspx"/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.
Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.
About Oasense
Oasense’s mission is to create human-centric solutions to our increasing global water deficit. We believe that it’s possible to use technology to introduce new water conservation practices that will be simple to employ but also enjoyable to use. By bringing the latest technology to this space, the future of bathrooms will be an environment that supports both comfort and sustainability.
