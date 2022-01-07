Insulation Materials Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. Consequently, insulation materials lead to the prevention of humidity, freezing, mold, and deformation occurring in the construction works due to corrosion, thereby safeguarding the building.

Insulation Materials Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Insulation Materials market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Insulation Materials market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Insulation Materials Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Insulation Materials market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Leading Companies of the Insulation Materials Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Insulation Materials market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Aerogel

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure

Industrial

HVAC

Transportation

Appliances

Furniture/Bedding

Packaging

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Insulation Materials market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Insulation Materials market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Insulation Materials market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Insulation Materials industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Insulation Materials market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Insulation Materials industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

