Kilo Health Is Introducing New products that Can Change People's Lives (and Transform Digital Health As We Know It)
Kilo Health’s New Products: How They’re Transforming the Landscape of Digital Health and Changing Lives in the ProcessNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kilo Health is a leader in the digital health space and a boon to patients all over the globe. The company has been recently named the 2nd fastest growing company in All of Central Europe: The Deloitte Technology Fast 50, it is best known for conceiving and integrating functional technology that first considers the individual rather than their conditions or concerns.
As the organization grows, it’s adding new capabilities to meet the needs of more patients. See why the employees are thrilled to offer new products that are changing people’s lives.
What Are the New Products?
Kilo Health recently debuted the following three products:
Klinio: This app helps people with diabetes take sustainable steps to manage their condition.
Sensa: Based on the principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, this mental health app is designed to promote general wellness and better sleep.
Cardi Health: This app helps individuals manage their hypertension and cholesterol for better cardiovascular health.
This digital health technology was developed in the presence of experts who continuously weighed in on the efficacy of each feature. The research and efforts of the Kilo Health team have resulted in programs that can reach people with intuitive tools and streamlined advice.
The Kilo Health Formula: Why These Products Are So Welcome in the Marketplace
From therapy to blood testing to blood pressure checks, it’s not always easy for patients to get the treatment they need. Doctors often prescribe based on the best-case scenario, which often fails to account for an individual’s schedule, lifestyle, or even their budget.
These products were made to address some of the issues that stand in the way of wellness. We’ll look at the goals of each technology and how they differ from what’s currently available.
Klinio
Klinio helps people adjust how they approach everything from their diet to their routine. Instead of provoking anxiety about their diabetes, it provides individuals with a virtual caregiver who helps them design their own path to a better life.
Without pressure, it encourages people to eat better, exercise more, and give their body more of what it needs to thrive. From educational content to an ever-evolving meal plan to an activity tracker, Klinio lets users see and celebrate their progress instead of worrying about the lack thereof.
Sensa
Stress is a central theme of every human being’s life. It’s a necessary element that has the power to spark beneficial change. When stress can’t be managed though, it can quickly convert to anxiety and depression.
Sensa was created to alleviate these chronic conditions by providing useful tips based on proven tactics (e.g., cognitive behavioral therapy). By sketching out a specific guide for each user, this app is helping people learn how they can apply mental wellness principles to real-world situations.
Cardi Health
The cardiovascular system isn’t just vital, it’s also one of the most common sources of serious health problems. What’s more, it’s easy to ignore a problem in this area until it spins out of control.
Whether it’s high cholesterol or high blood pressure, the Cardi app helps people track their condition, understand the numbers, and share details with their healthcare team. From the app to the Smart Pill bottle to the blood pressure monitor, the tools are connected, advanced, and designed for the pocket.
The Target Demographic for Kilo Health
Kilo Health was formed with patient engagement in mind. With the debut of these new products, the target is anyone who feels they need more from their current providers when it comes to managing their relevant conditions.
This might be someone with a busy schedule who doesn’t have the time to drive to a therapist’s office. Or an individual with diabetes who feels their target numbers are so far from where they are now that it wouldn’t even be worth trying to get better. It could even be someone who just wants an easier way to monitor their blood pressure.
There are so many obstacles that stand in the way of health that the leap can feel insurmountable. Kilo Health breaks down the process into meaningful and bite-size steps, providing customized support at every step of the way. The company’s proven methodologies explain why the company has millions of paying users across the world.
The Future of Kilo Health’s Products
This company is an innovator in the digital health space, one that will continue to push the boundaries of what healthcare looks like in today’s modern times. We believe that the consumer-centric approach is the future of healthcare. Only by truly engaging and empowering people, we can shift the focus from treating the conditions to preventing them.— the organization offers people easier ways to get a handle on how they feel and what they do. Its members can expect not just improvements to current products in the future, but also new programs for different conditions down the line.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here