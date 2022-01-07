Ethanol Market Report 2022 | Grade, Purity, Application |Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2027

Ethanol Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Ethanol Market by Grade, Purity, Application, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The major driving factor for the growth of the ethanol market is the product’s extensive use in the automobile industry as a fuel additive. Ethanol additives are being used to substitute leaded fuel as most of the countries have successfully banned the use of leaded gasoline. Gasoline itself has a low octane value and is not suitable to use as fuel, but by adding ethanol, the octane value rises to the standard level. Moreover, ethanol also has a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry as medicinal solvent and antiseptic. It is a primary constituent of most of the hand sanitizer gels. In addition, it is also the main component of any alcohol beverage. The demand for alcoholic beverages increases at a rapid pace with increase in global population, which drives the growth of the ethanol market.

North America holds the largest share of the global ethanol market, owing to the high demand for ethanol as a fuel additive. The Renewable Fuels Association estimates that the U.S. exports about 850 gallon of ethanol to more than 50 countries. The market in the Latin America region is also expected to grow at a significant pace, with Brazil being the major consumer of ethanol as an additive for gasoline.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the ethanol market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ethanol market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global ethanol market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Processing Corporation, Ace Ethanol LLC, Advanced Bio Energy LLC, MGP Ingredients, Flint Hills Resources, Marquis Energy, Green Plains Inc. and Valero.

