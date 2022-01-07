Industrial Control Systems Security Market Statistics, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure and the growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is forecasted to be worth USD 25.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.

Industrial Control Systems Security Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Industrial Control Systems Security market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Industrial Control Systems Security market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Industrial Control Systems Security market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/171

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, In order to enhance industrial control systems security to prevent cyber-attack, ABB Inc. had collaborated with IT firms like Microsoft, Check Point Software, Israel-SCADAfence, and Fortinet. With this collaboration, ABB Inc. will enhance the quality of its systems shortly.

Owing to significant benefits such as enhanced security controls, improved cybersecurity, vulnerability prevention, enhanced monitoring, quick and simple implementation, effective integration with networks, the endpoint security segment held the largest market with a share of 32.7% in 2019 in the industrial control systems security market.

The consultancy and integration segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to benefits such as improved efficiency, centralized, safe storage, easy operation, time and cost-efficiency, real-time connectivity, and transparency.

Leading Companies of the Industrial Control Systems Security Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/171

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Industrial Control Systems Security market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Network

Application

Database

Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Response Services

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

Consultation and Integration

Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Identity & Access Management

Distributed Denial of Service Solution

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

SCADA Encryption

Virtualization Security

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection & Prevention

Data Loss Prevention

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transportation

Power & Energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Industrial Control Systems Security market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Industrial Control Systems Security market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/171

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Industrial Control Systems Security market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Industrial Control Systems Security industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Industrial Control Systems Security market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Industrial Control Systems Security industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/171

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Mobile Robot Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-robot-market

Patient Registry Software Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-registry-software-market

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market

Digital Twin Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-twin-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.