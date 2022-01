Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Trends Research and Projections for 2022-2028 | Eli Lilly & Company, Biocon,

Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable

The global generic oncology sterile injectable market was valued at US$ 11,496.7 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Some of the diseases that have been treated successfully with the help of generic sterile injectables are cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, leukemia and Alzheimer's disease, to name a few. Thus, this innovative technology is set to revolutionize the treatment of many serious and common diseases in the near future.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global generic oncology sterile injectable market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, โ€˜Cancer statistics for adults aged 85 years and older, 2019โ€™, published in ACS CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, in August 2019, in 2019, the projected number of cancer cases and deaths was 140,690 and 103,250 respectively, among adults aged 85 years and older in the U.S.

Moreover, R&D of new products is also expected to aid in growth of the global generic oncology sterile injectable market. For instance, in October 2017, Eli Lilly & Company received intellectual property rights for the vitamin regimen for Alimta (pemetrexed for injection) from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Expansion of manufacturing capabilities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global generic oncology sterile injectable market. For instance, in July 2017, Alembic Pharmaceuticals established an oncology manufacturing facility for injectables and lyophilized products in Gujarat. The manufacturing site has a capacity for 60 million tablets and capsules and around 20 million vials capacity for liquid injectables and lyophilized product. Similarly, in August 2017, Hikma Pharmaceuticals increased its additional manufacturing capacity by 70 million units exclusively for oncology injectables, which brings up its total to 550 million units.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global generic oncology sterile injectable market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2014, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the Nichi-Iko Group, and the manufacturer of pharmaceutical injectables and biosimilars, acquired Omega Laboratories Limited, a manufacturer of various healthcare products including injectable and non-injectable solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Globally, as of 7:19pm CET, 11 November 2021, there have been 251,266,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,070,244 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 November 2021, a total of 7,160,396,495 vaccine doses have been administered. Various regulatory bodies have offered guidance for prioritizing the various aspects of cancer care in order to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the management of cancer patients.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global generic oncology sterile injectable market include Eli Lilly & Company, Biocon Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐Ž๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global generic oncology sterile injectable market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2016, Baxter International acquired Claris Injectables for expanding its generic injectables product portfolio such as in oncology.

Major players operating in the global generic oncology sterile injectable market are also focused on adopting partnership and collaboration to expand their product portfolio For instance, in 2017, Baxter International Inc. partnered with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs used in a range of cancer treatments, including lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer.

