Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market demand to peak in 2028 with Projected Industry Growth

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Growing incidence of HIV is expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for industry players engaged in the global market.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to be valued at US$ 427.2 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Growing incidence of HIV is expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for industry players engaged in the global market. For instance, according to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDSin 2018, over 37.9 million people were diagnosed with HIV, whereas 24.5 million people globally received antiretroviral therapy till June 2019.

Various research institutes are focusing on the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA, which is projected to foster the market growth. For instance, in October 2019, researchers at the National Institutes of Health developed a novel viral vector, which is a vehicle to deliver the gene therapy to patients suffering from sickle cell anemia.

Browse 34 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 201 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market”- Global Forecast to 2027, by Product Type (Viral Vector (Retroviral Vectors, Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors, and Others), Plasmid DNA, and Non-viral DNA Vectors), by Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Inherited Disorders, Infectious Diseases and Others), by End Product (DNA Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Major players in the market are highly focused on adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, license agreements, and partnerships, in order to expand their product portfolio and presence in the global market. For example, in April 2018, Vigene Biosciences Inc. (Vigene), a leading biotechnology company for viral vector production and development, entered into partnership with Virovek to utilize Vigene’s proprietary Adeno-associated Virus (AAV) Production Technology, where baculovirus (BAC) expression system is used for Adeno-associated Virus (AAV) production. Vectors produced from BAC-to-AAV technology can infect and transduce large number of mammalian cells in vivo and in vitro.

Moreover, in December 2017, Lonza, Massachusetts Eye and Ear (MEE), and Akouos, a biotechnology company, entered into strategic license agreements to obtain exclusive rights to design adeno-associated viral vectors (Anc- AAV) gene therapy for hearing and balance disorder.

Key Takeaways of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market:

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period, due to growing incidence of cancer and infectious disease. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimation, in 2018, around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. Moreover, in November 2019, the Public Health England estimated that, nearly 103,800 people were living with HIV in the UK in 2018.

Among product type, viral vector segment accounted for significant market share in 2018, owing to growing funding for research and development of efficient products to meet the rising demand of the viral vectors. For instance, in February 2018, Cobra Biologics and Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services received a 16-month collaborative funding of US$ 2.5 Mn from Innovate UK. The fund is expected to assist Cobra Biologics and Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services for increasing commercial viral vector manufacturing capabilities within the U.K.

Among therapeutic application, cancer segment accounted for significant market share in 2018. A growing prevalence of cancer is projected to drive demand for gene therapies and offer favorable opportunities for clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture novel gene therapies. For instance, according to the Cancer Research UK estimation, around 363,484 new cases of cancer were diagnosed from 2014 to 2016 in the UK.

Companies operating in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Lonza Group AG, FinVector Vision Therapies, Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, VGXI, Inc., VIROVEK, SIRION Biotech GmbH, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Sanofi, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Brammer Bio, and MassBiologics.

