Glycated Albumin Assay Market is Projected to Potential at a 7.7% CAGR by 2028 | Diazyme, LifeSpan BioSciences

Because glycated albumin assay is one of the most effective laboratory tests for monitoring and reflecting glycated albumin levels in the body, it is projected to boost global glycated albumin assay market growth. Furthermore, companies involved in diabetes treatment, such as those that create pharmaceuticals, gadgets, and diagnostic tests, are investing heavily in raising diabetes awareness, which will lead to a greater diagnosis rate, particularly in countries where the disease is prevalent, such as India. For example, in November 2018, Novo Nordisk, a leading insulin manufacturer launched '1000-Day Challenge' program in India. This program was intended to increase awareness and education among healthcare professionals in India. Such programs are helpful in increasing diagnosis rate and expected to increase customer base for glycated albumin assay.

Because of the rising prevelence of diabetic kidney disease, the use of glycated albumin test in predicting prognosis of hemodialysis patients is predicted to increase, providing a strong potential opportunity for participants in the worldwide glycated albumin assay market. For example, according to the American Society of Nephrology, in December 2017, diabetic kidney disease (DKD) became the leading cause of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the U.S. Moreover, around 30% patients among all type 1 diabetes mellitus cases and 40% patients among all type 2 diabetes mellitus cases suffer from diabetic kidney disease (DKD).

Furthermore, the glycated albumin assay market is predicted to increase due to the increasing adoption of inorganic growth tactics such as alliances by prominent companies. For example, in August 2016, GlycoMark, Inc. and Diazyme Laboratories formed a partnership to launch the first diabetes panel. The newly launched panel include assays for measuring both intermediate-term and long-term glycated Serum Protein/GSP (albumin) and enzymatic HbA1c.

Key Takeaways of the Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market:

• Due to the development and launch of new products in the industry, the worldwide glycated albumin assay market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028). For example, in August 2018, EKF Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company introduced Stanbio Chemistry Glycated Albumin (GA) assay kit, Lucica GA - glycated albumin assay kit, and DiaSpect hemoglobin point of care analyzer, at the AACC 2018 Clinical Lab Expo, held at Chicago

• Furthermore, increasing regulatory approvals of glycated albumin assay is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2017, Asahi Kasei Pharma, an in vitro diagnostics company, received the U.S. FDA approval for its Lucica Glycated Albumin-L test, a liquid, enzymatic test for glycated albumin (GA).

• Major players operating in the global glycated albumin assay market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc., Biomatik Corporation, Abbexa Ltd., Geno Technology, Inc., DRG International, Inc., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, Abnova Corporation, Ethos Biosciences, Inc., Epinex Diagnostics Inc., DxGen Corp., and PathShodh Healthcare Private Limited.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

