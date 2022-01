Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers & Challenges 2028

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

Orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that provide proper positional correction, alignment, and support to the muscles. These braces stabilize and protect various body parts including bones, joints, and muscles. Whereas, cast and splints are the wraps that are hard in nature. They are used for supporting and protecting as well as join the broken ligaments, tendons, and bones. Cast and splints immobilize the area where the bones are broken and maintain the activity of muscle and recovery of bine.

The global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market was valued at US$ 5,839.3 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 9,634.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2027.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Rise in the cases of obesity is expected to augment growth of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, as per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System reported that 71424.3 thousand individuals were suffering from obesity in the U.S.

Increasing adoption of IoT in the market is expected to support the growth of global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Intellirod Spine announced the launch of a Bluetooth-enabled sensor module, iLink. The device can be attached to any prosthetic or orthotic, or any brace to measure upright posture time, measure wearing compliance, and mobility every day via a free of cost smartphone app.

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Rising prevalence of sports-related injuries is expected to create growth opportunities for competitors in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market during the forecast period. For instance, the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study reported that the U.S. witnessed 1,367,490 sport-related injury cases in high school during 2017-2018.

๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Side effects of wearing splints and fitting issues are expected to hamper growth of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market during the forecast period. The dorsal aluminium splint and prefabricated stack splint frequently cause skin irritations and may not always fit well.

๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

Key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as collaborations and partnerships to increase their market share. For instance, in November 2018, DJO Global, Inc., an orthopedic technology supplier and SirenMD partened, in order to be the exclusive sales representative of sports team market of SirenMD.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐š๐ฑ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ฒ:

โ€ข By Type

o Orthopedic Braces and Supports

. Upper Extremity Braces and Support

. Low Extremity Braces and Support

o Splinting Supplies & Equipment

o Casting Supplies & Equipment

โ€ข By Distribution Channel

o Orthopedic Clinics

o OTC

o Hospitals

o E-Commerce

โ€ข By Region

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž

โ€ข In Europe, orthopedic braces & supports, casting & splints are classified as Class I medical devices.

โ€ข Manufacturers of class I devices are required to notify their address and a description of the devices concerned to the Competent Authority of the Member State where they have their registered place of business (Article 14, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Directive 93/42/EEC).

โ€ข Instructions for use are not required for Class I devices if these devices can be used safely without any such instructions (Annex I Section 13.1. of Directive 93/42/EEC).

โ€ข Class I devices are required to obtain certificate for conformity assessment as per Annex VII of EU directive 93/42/EEC and must register the device with competent authority

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Key players active in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market are, ร–ssur Corporate, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Orfit Industries N.V., Prime Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, 3M, BSN medical GmbH, DJO Global, Inc., Spencer Italia S.r.l., Breg, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

In February 2019, Breg, Inc. announced the launch of Breg Quantum OA, a next-gen unloader knee brace, developed for mild to severe osteoarthritis.

In June 2018, Breg, Inc. conducted a co-creation seminar on brace solutions with orthopedic surgeons and administrators.

