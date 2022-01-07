India Catheters Market to Showcase Healthy Expansion of CAGR During 2022–2028

India Catheters Market

A catheter is a soft hollow tube, which is passed into the bladder to drain urine.

A catheter is a medical device inserted into the body to perform a surgery or for the treatment of the disease. Catheters are used to deliver parenteral nutrition, medications, or intravenous fluids. Catheters are of three types, such as short-term catheters, indwelling catheters, and external catheters.

India catheters market was valued at US$ 466.5 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,623.7 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers:

Rising number of cancer cases worldwide is expected to augment the India catheters market growth. According to the study published in May 2018 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, ‘Trends in thyroid cancer prevalence in India', the rate of thyroid cancer cases in India has increased from 2.4 to 3.9 in women and from 0.9 to 1.3 in men between 2004/05 and 2013/14, an increase of 62% and 48%, respectively.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, is also expected propel growth of the India catheters market.

Opportunities:

Increasing rate of preterm births is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for key players operating in the market. According the World Health Organization (2018), in the list of ten countries, India topped with the highest number of preterm births cases, around 3,519,100.

Restraints:

Risks associated with cardiac catheterization, such as kidney damage, infection, heart attack, bleeding, and air embolism, are expected to impede the India catheters market growth.

Market Trends:

Market players are adopting various inorganic strategies, such as merger and acquisition, to increase their market position. For instance, in 2020, Angio Dynamics acquired C3 Wave PICC tip location system from Medical Components Inc.

Competitive Section:

Major players active in the India catheters market are Abbott Laboratories, Coloplast A/S, Teleflex Incorporation (Arrow International), Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Life sciences Corp., Rochester Medical Corp., B. Braun Medical, and Medtronic, Inc.

In March 2020, Hollister Incorporated announced that the outbreak of COVID-19 have no influence on the company's ability to supply ostomy or intermittent catheter products.

In October 2019, AngioDynamics signed an agreement to acquire Eximo Medical, which has been looking to commercialize its laser-based treatment for peripheral artery disease found both above and below the knee.

