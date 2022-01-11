Orthopedics Devices Market is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027, Claims Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic devices are designed to gain rigidity and resilience with the titanium or stainless steel alloys.

The Global Orthopedics Devices Market Size is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The demand for orthopedics devices is propelled by factors such as the rising occurrence of osteoporosis, musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements, growing prevalence of sports accidents, increasing geriatric population, and increased obesity prevalence. Orthopedic devices are equipped for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions by removing the hip, knee, spine, cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) bone. These also offer treatment for broken bones and muscles, smothering the recovery cycle.

A rise in the population of elderly people is a major factor driving the growth of the market, owing to the growing occurrence of hip fractures in the elderly. Adults aged more than 65 years are assumed to be hospitalized each year for hip fractures, as published by the United Health Foundation. Approximately 30 percent of seniors are dropping last year, resulting in a rise in the number of orthopedic accidents, which increases the demand for orthopedic equipment at a substantial pace.

The global health crisis induced by the coronavirus outbreak has led to dramatic changes in the market, significantly altering the global economic scenario. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about major disruptions to the supply chains of the Orthopedics Devices industry, as well as volatility in prices and demands for products. The document elaborates on the key segments of the industry, which have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent months-long lockdown. Industry experts, however, believe that the global Orthopedics Devices market will regain traction in the post-COVID era.

Furthermore, the report delivers a preliminary and a future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global market. These interpretations are thus expected to provide a better understanding of this industry vertical.

Key participants include CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker Corporation, Donjoy Inc., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on the product, accessories accounted for a revenue of USD 19.88 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period due to reduced prices of older models are expected because of the rapid speed of innovation and improvements to generate market opportunities.

The arthroscopic devices are expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecasted period due to increased sports-related soft tissue injuries and the growing launch of new products.

The knee application held the largest market share of the Orthopedics Devices Market. The knee application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 32.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the growing amount of knee surgery, coupled with the strong demand for technologies that facilitate rapid remedy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors such as a vast pool of patients and the region's growing healthcare spending balance business growth in the Asia Pacific. Besides, the rising buying power of the masses in the developing economies, namely India and China, offers a huge opportunity to develop the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Orthopedics Devices Market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

Accessories

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Spinal Devices

Trauma Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hip

Knee

Spine

Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)

Dental

Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)

Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.