North America Medical Carts Market Analysis With Business Opportunities Assessment With Revenue And Growth Analysis 2028

North America Medical Carts Market

Medical carts are movable equipment used to carry medical supplies and medical instruments for the management of medical emergencies

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical carts are built to give healthcare workers easy accessibility, productivity, safety, and convenience. Hospital carts with advanced power are fitted with a wireless auto locking mechanism and built-in applications for better connectivity. Hospital carts minimize the time it takes to organize medical equipment, streamlining work and decreasing total costs.

North America medical carts market is expected to account over US$ 751.3 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is estimated to reach over US$ 1,698.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

North America Medical Carts Market: Drivers

Rising geriatric population is expected to drive growth for medical carts for point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, which is expected to propel growth of the North America medical carts market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

North America Medical Carts Market: Opportunities

Rising government and private initiatives to boost adoption of medical carts, which is expected to pose attractive growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in February 2020, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center donated 20 crash carts or code carts to the College of Southern Idaho's Health Sciences and Human Services program.

North America Medical Carts Market: Restraints

The North America medical carts market growth is expected to be hindered by the availability of advanced goods. To meet the quality of treatment, new developments propose a transition from hospital carts to wall-mounted workstations. In contrast to medical carts, wall-mounted cabinets and weapons are more durable, portable, and reliable, and they increase usability by allowing for extensions and height changes.

Key Takeaways:

Computer Medical Cart segment in North America medical carts market was accounted around US$ 241.2 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach over US$ 681.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR around 14.0% over the forecast period. Medical carts make it easier to carry computer-based patient education services (like animations, apps, and reference material) to the patient's bedside. As a result, technology advances in mobile carts can help hospital centers, patients, and physicians fulfil the demands of a range of applications.

The non-powered medical carts segment held a significant position in North America medical carts market in 2018, accounting over 68.2% share in terms of value, followed by powered medical carts. Non-powered medical devices do not need any kind of electricity to operate, and they are also inexpensive, which is expected to drive the segment's development.

The hospitals segment held a significant position in North America medical carts market in 2018, accounting over 41.9% share in terms of value, followed by diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers, respectively.

Market Trends

Manufacturers are concentrating their energies on designing user-centric medical carts for end consumers such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, among others. Medical carts are available from companies including Harloff, Ergotron, Inc., AliMed, and others that appeal to particular customer demands while also offering cost savings and comfort.

Key players in the market are concentrating on providing pathogen-free materials. For instance, in February 2020, UV Partners, the maker of the UV Angel automatic disinfection device, and Ergotron, Inc., a manufacturer of standing desks, display mounts, and portable carts, announced ability to introduce the UV Angel platform into Ergotron's product lines.

North America Medical Carts Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players are dominating in North America medical carts market such as, Omnicell, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, The Harloff Company, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Ergotron, Inc., Waterloo Healthcare, AFC industries Inc. and TouchPoint Medical.

North America Medical Carts Market: Key Developments

May 2019: Capsa Healthcare launched SlimCart documentation cart, an ultra-compact and lightweight cart for transporting EHR in any healthcare environment

January 2018: Omnicell, Inc., at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress in Dubai, a supplier of pharmacy and drug chain systems showcased its medication management technology platform and product line.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Emergency Cart

Procedure Cart

Anesthesia Cart

Computer Medical Cart

Others

By Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Wood

By Energy Source

Powered

Non-powered (Mechanical)

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

