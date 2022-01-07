Digital Genome Market – A Powerful Tool For Collecting Genetic Data! | Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc.

Digital Genome Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Digital genome is a comprehensive digital set of genetic material that occurs in a cell or an organism. It is used in the research on genetic disorders and chronic diseases, as well as offers instant access to trait sequences to understand issues regarding genetics of the diseases.

Drivers:

Increasing research and development activities are expected to boost the growth of the global digital genome market over the forecast period. Market players are adopting various strategies, such as partnership and collaboration, and engaged in research and development to enhance their market presence or market share. For instance, in October 2016, IBM Corporation and Quest Diagnostics teamed up to launch IBM Watson Genomics from Quest Diagnostics, a new service that helps advance precision medicine by combining cognitive computing with genomic tumor sequencing. It will help doctors to bring precision cancer treatments to patients.

In December 2017, Neuromuscular Disease Foundation (NDF) collaborated with PerkinElmer to use whole-genome sequencing to investigate the molecular pathways involved in GNE myopathy, a progressive muscle-wasting disease.

Furthermore, in January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it has completed its acquisition of Affymetrix, a leading provider of cellular and genetic analysis products. In June 2018, Roche and Foundation Medicine, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to acquire the outstanding shares of FMI.

In October 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Forensics and Security division of LGC.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global digital genome market are PerkinElmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Google LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Deep Genomics, Ancestry.com LLC, and Desktop Genetics Ltd., among others.

