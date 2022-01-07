Rugs and Carpets Market 2022: Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe

Rugs & Carpets Market

Rugs & Carpets Market Type, Material Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The COVID-19 has caused a reduction in the demand for a product that has impacted the manufacturer and employees of the companies.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Rugs & Carpets Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Changes in lifestyle with rapid urbanization is the factor that majorly drives the growth of the global carpets and rugs market. Apart from that increase in disposable income, leaning toward interior decoration, and rise in the people liking toward luxuries boost the growth of the global market. However, the cost of the raw material impacts the growth of carpets and rugs market. Contrarily, the investment in real estate sectors and renovating activities can be an opportunity for the growth of the market.

The market key players are launching their portfolio with the new release on spring trends books. Oriental Weavers, a carpet company of Egypt has launched its 2020 spring trend book featuring the colors, design to watch, and emerging lifestyle decorating direction.

The book identifies the five key interior design trends as interpreted by the Oriental Weavers design team—Imperfect Organic, Artisanal hand, In touch, Culture Collaboration, and Modern History. Each trend is defined with the photography and area rugs from the company’s collection, as well as material used and designer insights. Carpet manufactures are focusing on producing eco-friendly products owing to increase in awareness regarding environment protection.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett S.A, Dixie Group Inc., Genie Carpet Manufacturers, Victoria PLC., Ikea Group, Beaulieu International Group, Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Oriental Weavers Carpets Co.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ Due to COVID-19, retailers are facing problems with the supply of inventory and cannot meet the consumer demand.

○ COVID-19 has severely affected the whole economy and business sector.

○ North America is the largest producer of carpets and rugs but due to safety measure and government restriction, the exports are stopped and has caused excess inventory that can be a problem for the company.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global rugs and carpets industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global rugs and carpets market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global rugs and carpets market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global rugs and carpets market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

