Arthroscopy Devices Market Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2028 | Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson,

Arthroscopy Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure that involves minimal invasion and is performed by surgeons for diagnosing and treating joint related diseases. In this procedure, a probe with a small lens and lightening system is inserted through a small incision to get an image of inside of the body structure. The treatment of chronic or acute injuries related to shoulder, knee, wrist, and hip require arthroscopic surgery to prevent post-surgical infections, complications, and the procedure involves minimal scarring at the surgical site.

The global arthroscopy devices market was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟑𝟏𝟎.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, and is projected to exhibit a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟎% over the forecast period (2019 - 2027).

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players in the market are focusing on technological development of products, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2016, Vimex Sp Z o.o. announced the launch of ANTARES, which is a high definition endoscopy camera with a built-in recorder at the XLI Scientific Congress of the Polish Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology, in Lublin.

In May 2016, DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. announced the acquisition of BioMedical Enterprises, Inc. a major producer of Nitinol orthopaedic implants for small bone fixation.

Moreover, incorporating technological features such as HD monitors, and wireless camera heads are expected to grow the adoption of arthroscopy devices across the world. Key players in the market offer customizable devices to healthcare professional to strengthen their presence in the market, which is expected to augment growth of the global arthroscopy devices market. For instance, Olympus provides a multi-specialty digital imaging platform for performing every specialized procedure with maintaining guidelines. It also allows doctors to store, and record high quality moving images.

Furthermore, factors such as increasing number of people with obesity with fractures, knee pain and osteoarthritis, as well as growing rate of road accidents are also expected to propel growth of the global arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

The arthroscopes segment, among product type is expected to witness strong growth in the in the market due to frequent product launches. For instance, in May 2018, DePuy Synthes introduced TRUESPAN Meniscal Repair System, a knee arthroscopy solution, designed for facilitating reproducible and simple meniscal repair through arthroscopy surgeries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players functioning in the global arthroscopy devices market are Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Vimex Sp. z o.o., Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Inc.), CONMED Corporation, and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.

