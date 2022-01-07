Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Projections, Opportunities & Growth Factors Analyzed until 2028

Patient Flow Management Solutions Market

Patient flow management represents the ability of the healthcare system to serve patients quickly and efficiently, as they move through stages of care.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Patient flow management services allow hospitals to enhance the efficiency of patient flow, patient resource utilization and access, and overall quality of care while simultaneously reducing overhead costs. These solutions help hospitals determine how to streamline patient care in order to maximize throughput capacity and minimize cost. Patient management software solutions also help healthcare companies reduce their overhead costs. The software allows clinics and hospitals to track patients' records, as well as track the procedures and equipment needed for each patient. Clinics benefit by reducing paperwork, billing errors, patient enrollment, billing disputes, duplicate tests, and non-customer time spent on routine tasks. Meanwhile, hospitals benefit by reducing staffing requirements, increasing cash flow and improving patient satisfaction.

Market Statistics:

The global patient flow management solutions market was valued at US$ 539.1 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/730

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Opportunities

Increasing funding for R&D is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global patient flow management solutions market. For instance, in July 2018, Change Healthcare received a US$ 5.5 million grant from The Israel Innovation Authority to expand its research and development facility in Israel.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, Change Healthcare (a joint venture of McKesson Corporation and Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.) announced plans to collaborate with Adobe and Microsoft for R&D of a cloud-based tool that can aggregate and activate consumer data from disparate source.

Major players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market are also focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2015, Aptean acquired Medworxx Solutions Inc., a health information technology solutions provider. Similarly, in June 2017, Aptean acquired FDM Software, a download manager for Windows, macOS, Linux and Android.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Globally, as of 5:40pm CET, 2 November 2021, there have been 246,951,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,004,855 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 1 November 2021, a total of 6,893,866,617 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increasing investment in healthcare IT and digital technology infrastructure. For instance, in October 2021, National Health Service announced a £2.1 billion capital allocation earmarked to improve IT and digital technology infrastructure across the NHS.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/730

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market include, Aptean, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Getinge AB, McKesson Corporation, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2018, Hyland Healthcare and Change Healthcare partnered to offer fully integrated medical claims attachment technology.

Major players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market are also focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, Allscripts closed its acquisition of HealthGrid Holding Company, a mobile, enterprise patient engagement solutions provider.

𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿!

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟯𝟬% 𝗢𝗳𝗳

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/730

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.