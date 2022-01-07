Texas Based Photography Company Expands Into New Market Segments
Texas based media photography company Route Three Productions expands into documentary style photojournalism projects and other projects in order to expand base
"Kelly and I decided to go really expand our presence in 2022 and look into really connecting with our customers and finding new clients across the board," Pierce said. "Kelly is an economics major and really loves data, so we are drawing off of her experience understanding that data to really broaden our horizons and expand our global reach."
The company started out doing simple stock photography from their home in Texas. But now the pair is taking on projects such as deep dive photobooks into social issues, creating more video content for the internet, and making travel related publications about their experiences along the way. Their approach is simple: Never Leave A Story Untold.
"When I am making my way around the country or the world I am always looking for the thing that makes you stop and think," says Matt Pierce, who is a long-time journalist and freelance photojournalist. "I like to make sure that my audience connects to the story, and the story connects to the audience."
While working on projects the company will be partnering with media outlets to distribute content, cover news and current events directly from the field, and provide spot coverage to major news stories when they are close to a major story.
"When I first started in this industry some 15 years ago technology was still pretty much evolving," Matt says. "Now with things like portable encoders, professional camera gear being more affordable, and the connectivity ever expanding it really gives us a way to connect with media partners better than ever before from almost anyplace on earth. Technology is really something."
Matt says that with the technology gap becoming more and more filled-in every single day, they are able operate a complete newsroom directly from the field and really take local news consumers where they want to go--right to the heart of the story.
"Newsrooms want to be able to send their reporters to the front lines of the big stories that happen each and everyday around the country," Matt says. "We heard them and we are working with them to help deliver on that."
Matt says that the ability to send in video reports, write stories from the field, send back images in real-time and work to find sources during breaking news is really key to making a successful story that local news consumers really want to connect with.
"We can do a live shot from almost anywhere, we can deliver a package with video, photos, text and script in almost no time at all," Matt says. "If we say that we are on-scene of a wildfire in the mountains and a local outlet wants to cover it, then they now have our resources in the field to be able to do that. We really are production company that connects with local markets and local newsrooms around the world."
Matt says that while they recognize there is still a lot of pushback from trade groups about freelance production companies coming into the market, he isn't concerned too much with that.
"News coverage and content solutions are changing all of the time and newsrooms are changing with it," he says. "I really do believe that as things evolve and that as things change in the news media industry we will set the bar for what comes next."
While the company says that they are not giving up on their stock photography and editorial content, they are putting more of a focus on news coverage and building more of a presence in the publishing market sector.
"These are exciting times to be in the news and documentary production industry," says Matt. "Our goal is find as many partners as we can a deliver as many stories as we can from the frontlines. I get excited about where our industry goes from here."
So while the pandemic might have put a damper on some things, for this husband and wife duo it only sparked more creativity and it has given them time to do the research and develop a product that connects people around the world to stories that really touch their lives.
To learn more about how Route Three Productions can help your local newsroom or to get information about their current projects they say that you can reach out to them directly and they will be happy to discuss it with you. They also say that they are will consider customized content and reporting scenarios for news outlets that have an idea for a story.
"I am never closed minded to the idea of working with News Directors or other Managing Editors about stories they think might work well for them,' Matt says. "Because chances are that if it works well for them, that means it will work well for somebody else. This is all about collaboration and that is the part that I love the most."
