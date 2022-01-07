Laboratory Information Systems Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects till 2028

Laboratory Information Systems

Laboratory information management system solutions are very effective for clinical laboratories that have limited personnel or are highly specialized.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Laboratory information management system solutions are very effective for clinical laboratories that have limited personnel or are highly specialized. Because laboratory information management systems incorporate all of the pertinent information for the laboratory's workload, personnel can enter relevant information from one location and have it immediately transmitted to other areas or to vendors for order processing.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/58

The global laboratory information systems market is estimated to account for US$ 3,266.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market: Drivers

Integration of digital pathology imaging solution with laboratory information system is expected to propel growth of the laboratory information management systems market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Sectra, a medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company, collaborated with Hospital for Special Surgery, an academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, to integrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved digital pathology imaging solution with laboratory information system for integrated diagnostics capabilities between radiology and pathology.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global laboratory information systems market are focused on gaining various certifications to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2018, Orchard Software’s Harvest LIS version 11.0 achieved ONC Health IT 2015 Edition Health IT Modular Certification.

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market: Restraints

High cost of implementing laboratory information systems and difficulty in migrating from manual record-keeping to laboratory information systems are some of the factors limiting growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/58

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Globally, as of 7:34pm CET, 6 December 2021, there have been 265,194,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,254,116 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 6 December 2021, a total of 7,952,750,402 vaccine doses have been administered. In April 2021, LifeLabs partnered with Fionet Rapid Response Group Inc. to provide a digital, quality-controlled, and high throughput rapid diagnostic testing solution for COVID-19 across Canada. The Fionet Platform will be integrated with LifeLabs’ laboratory information system to support public health reporting and quality management oversight in providing RDT for the detection of COVID-19 in community-based settings across Canada.

Key Takeaways:

The Clinics segment in the global laboratory information systems market was valued at US$ 644.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,553.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The Cloud-Based laboratory information systems segment held dominant position in the global laboratory information systems market in 2018, accounting for 53.0% share in terms of value, followed by on premise laboratory information systems, respectively.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global laboratory information systems market are focused on acquiring tenders to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2018, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. received a 10-year tender to provision laboratory-related software solutions and services for the State of Queensland, Australia.

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global laboratory information systems market include, Cerner Corp., CompuGroup Medical, Evident, Epic Systems Corporation, LabWare, McKesson, Medical Information Technology, Orchard Software, Roper Technologies Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., and SCC Soft Computer.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟯𝟬% 𝗢𝗳𝗳

𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/58

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.