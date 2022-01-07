Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market Grow at CAGR of 7.1% by 2028 |Amneal Pharmaceuticals

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. Although there is no cure for the disorder, it can be treated with the help of combination of medication and/or behavioral therapy.

Increasing demand for ADHD therapeutics due to increasing prevalence of ADHD is expected to aid in the growth of the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market. Market players are focusing developing safe and effective treatment to provide better treatment options for adolescent and pediatric patients. For instance, in August 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Ironshore Pharmaceuticals’ Jornay PM, a novel formulation for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged 6 years and older.

Moreover, players in the market are focusing on developing and launching new ADHD services and formations for the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. For instance, in September 2020, Nottinghamshire Healthcare launched new ADHD service for the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of adults with ADHD.

COVID-19 Impact:

The disease has spread to over 100 countries around the world. Thus, many government across the globe are taking initiatives to combat ADHD amid COVID-19. Moreover, organizations such as the National Resource Center on ADHD (NRC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are providing support and education, and spreading awareness among people to manage ADHD during the pandemic.

For instance, in July 2020, the CDC reported that social distancing increased mental stress in people and is more evident in patients with ADHD, due to which the behavioral problems in some of the ADHD patients have become worse.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market are Eli Lilly And Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, American Brivision (Holding) Corporation, Neos Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

