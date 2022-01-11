Breath Analyzers Market Size Worth USD 22.79 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 29.3%

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report entitled ‘Global Breath Analyzers Market’ by Emergen Research, studies the global Breath Analyzers market report analysis that provides an accurate estimation of the market size, regional landscape description, and revenue forecast over the projected timeframe.

Accourding to Latest Research, Breath Analyzers Market Size will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth.

Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth.

The report turns the spotlight on the major challenges faced by the key players in the global market and the growth strategies currently adopted by them. The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Breath analyzers are also gaining traction because of the increasing demand for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level measuring devices at workplace coupled with its non-invasive nature. It is a vital tool for tuberculosis, observance medicine, alcohol, bronchial asthma, and other diseases. According to our analysts, it is projected that the demand for this technique is ought to rise perpetually.

However, inexact analysis is likely to cause incorrect diagnosing which is a major restraint of the market. Emerging markets across the globe are focusing on dual sensor technology which has potential to drive the market in future.

Key factors affecting the growth of the global Breath Analyzers market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Breath Analyzers market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held the most prominent market share in 2019. The growth within the region is attributed to factors referring to drug and alcohol testing laws, increasing usage of private breath analyzers, in conjunction with the multiple product launches in the recent past. The North American market is followed by the EU market, whereby factors like awareness conferences such as the Alcohol Interlock Symposia; laws mandating motorists to hold breath analyzer kits in in their vehicle; as well as seminars conducted by the EU Transport Safety Council are expected to stimulate market growth in Europe.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

Key Highlights From The Report.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Prominent growth in the demand for accurate, fast and easy methods for initial diagnosis of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer is stimulating market growth. Additionally, utilization of breath analyzers to assess carbon monoxide quantity in exhaled air for smoking cessation is forecasted to drive market growth during the forecast span.

Research objectives:

The global Breath Analyzers market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Breath Analyzers market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

