U.S. Contraceptives Drugs And Devices Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis, Outlook, Demand Supply and Forecast

U.S. Contraceptives Drugs And Devices Market

Contraceptives are birth spacing products that aid in avoiding unplanned pregnancy

Contraceptives are products that are used for birth spacing in order to prevent unwanted pregnancy. There are wide range of contraceptive methods including diaphragms, oral pills, vaginal rings, female condoms, and intra-uterine devices (IUD). Opting for the most appropriate method is important to prevent unwanted side effects. In 2014, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), using contraceptives helps to avoid 60% of maternal deaths and 57% of infant deaths globally. Patent expiry of products is creating ways for launch of generics in the oral contraceptives market in the U.S. After sterilization, oral pills are most preferred approaches of contraception in the U.S. Hence, the U.S. contraceptive drugs and devices market is observed to have availability of several combinations and progestin pills.

The U.S. Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market was valued at US$ 6,785.9 million in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2016–2024).

Drivers:

Factors such as development and launch of novel generic products due to expiration of patents in the coming future are expected to drive growth of the U.S. contraceptives drugs and devices market over the forecast period.

Moreover, extensive research to develop and commercialize male contraceptive products is also expected to drive growth of the U.S. contraceptive drugs and devices market. For instance, the Parsemus Foundation funded a long acting mom-hormonal contraceptive, Vasagel, which is a male contraceptive product. The product is expected to stat clinical trials in coming future after a successful pre-clinical trial.

Factors such as growing government subsidies and non-profit organizations’ initiatives, implementation of coverage policies for contraceptives and other necessary abortion related services are expected to fuel growth of the U.S. contraceptives drugs and devices market. For instance, a hormonal IUD, Liletta is a FDA approved product promoted by Women’s Health Alliance, which is an organization that promotes high-quality economic healthcare for women in low-income areas. Furthermore, through Affordable Care Act (ACA), commercial health insurance policies also cover contraceptives in the U.S., which helped to expenses on oral contraceptive pills to 3.6% in 2014 from 21.8% in 2011.

Key takeaways:

Introduction of a contraceptive patch, Twirla is expected to be a threat to oral pills, as it is administered through transdermal route making it more convenient.

The U.S. still has a large untapped market of contraceptives drugs and devices as the higher number of potential consumers of contraceptives.

The reach of contraceptive products is increased due to availability of contraceptive drugs and devices via online channels in the U.S.

