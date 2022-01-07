Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR by 2028 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetic foot ulcer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,411.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Diabetic foot ulcers can be a serious and even life-threatening situation if left untreated. This is why it is very important to manage them as well as possible. Before undergoing any diabetic foot ulcers treatment at home or at the hospital, it's a good idea to get the facts straight on the condition. Diabetes is a chronic disease and can be managed with changes to diet and lifestyle. It's important to understand the causes of foot ulcers and to implement treatment plans that will keep the ulcers from recurring. With the right care, you can enjoy life as normally as possible.

High cases of diabetes-related foot ulcers is expected to propel growth of the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, Australia reports 10,000 hospital admissions for the treatment of diabetes-related foot ulcers annually, according to the Diabetes Australia.

Moreover, increasing cases of alcohol and tobacco abuse is also expected to propel growth of the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 1.337 billion people smoked tobacco worldwide in 2018.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. A major challenge post pandemic includes supply of raw materials required for manufacturing drug formulations due to irregularities in transportation. Moreover, distributors are experiencing irregular demand for products from the retailers due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other life threatening disorders.

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Mölnlycke acquired SastoMed GmbH, a German wound care products company.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market include, 3M Healthcare, Acelity L.P. Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Derma Sciences Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Osiris, Organogenesis, Inc., Sigvaris Inc., and Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Key Developments

Major players operating in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, UPM launched FibDex, a new advanced wound care product in Europe.

