Tooth Regeneration Market By 2028: Applications, Geographic Regions, Challenges, Drivers | Beckman Coulter, Becton,

Tooth Regeneration

Advancements in stem cell research and tissue engineering have paved the way to tooth regeneration. The goal of tooth regeneration is to mimic the development process, which involves a sequential interaction between the mesenchymal and epithelial cells. Many researchers have attempted to determine the best source of stem cells for the purpose of regenerating teeth. One recent discovery may pave the way for a more efficient method of regenerating teeth.

Regenerating teeth using stem cells has several advantages. Scientists can access these cells easily. Unlike embryonic stem cells, dental iPS cells can be harvested from the mouth. The dentist can then use the stem cells to grow artificial teeth. In the near future, the procedure could help people with missing teeth recover their smile and feel confident again. In the meantime, these procedures will provide patients with a long-term solution to missing or damaged teeth.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Significant growth in dental tourism is expected to propel growth of the global tooth regeneration market over the forecast period. For instance, 2018 According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, people in the U.S. spent US$ 2.6 billion on medical and dental tourism in 2018 compared to US$ 757 million in 2008.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to propel growth of the global tooth regeneration market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, over a third of the population in Asia Pacific is expected to be 60 years or older by 2050.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Globally, as of 4:08pm CET, 9 December 2021, there have been 267,184,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,277,327 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 9 December 2021, a total of 8,158,815,265 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to decline in dentist visits, which is expected to hinder growth of the global tooth regeneration market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global tooth regeneration market, owing to increasing prevalence of untreated tooth decay in primary teeth. For instance, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s Oral Health Surveillance Report, 2019, the prevalence of untreated tooth decay in primary teeth was 10% among children aged 2–5 years and 16% among those 6–8 years during 2011-2016.

Moreover, increasing number of dentist offices is also expected to aid in growth of the tooth regeneration market in North America. For instance, according to the American Dental Association, the number of dentists in office in the U.S. increased from 199,486 in 2018 to 200,419 in 2019.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global tooth regeneration market include, BioMimetic Therapeutics, Inc. (Wright Medical Group, Inc.), CryoLife, Inc., Cook Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Datum Dental, Integra LifeSciences, Institute Straumann AG, Ocata Therapeutics, StemCells Inc., and Unilever.

