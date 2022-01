Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size and CAGR Comparison by Region Analysis with Forecast to 2028

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Pharmaceutical excipients are designed to interact and enhance the properties of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable medical is the key objective of health regulators around the globe, which is propagated through various initiatives such as Obama Care Act in the U.S. and the actions of Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) in India. For instance, according to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority report published (NPPA) India on October 2018, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) India, fixed and revised the ceiling prices of 92 drug formulations. This order was made in accordance with the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO 2013), which aims to benefit retail consumers and targeted drug formulations that are used in multiple treatments such as cancer, hepatitis-C, migraine, and diabetes.

Moreover, production of new pharmaceutical products requires time and effort with high manufacturing cost. However, pharmaceutical formulation development is economical, compared to drug or API development. Quality by Design is a scientific method that involves risk-based approach at pharmaceutical formulation development stage. For instance, in 2002, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started an initiative for pharmaceutical companies called the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), which is a risk-based approach for pharmaceutical organizations to adopt management techniques for improving quality in accordance with modern standards.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies can encounter issues related to solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredient. Thus, to overcome these problems, in December 2016, Merck and Co., Inc.., launched Parteck MXP, a polyvinyl alcohol-based excipient that enhances solubility of a wide range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Browse 36 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Pharmaceutical Excipients Market' Global Forecast to 2027, by Chemistry (Plants, Animals, Minerals, and Synthetic Source), by Functionality (Binders, Diluents, Glidents, and Disintegrants), by Application (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players are highly engaged in product launches, and new product development for strengthening their presence in the global pharmaceutical excipient market. For instance, in October 2017, DFE Pharma launched a specialty grade SuperTab 40LL pharmaceutical excipient. This product has high compressibility index and flow property, owing to such unique characteristics it help to formulate high dose formulations such as mini-tablets through direct compression technique of tablet manufacturing.

Key Takeaways of the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market:

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, due to growing demand for parenteral formulation and growing utilization of the parenteral route for delivering biologics and biosimilars drugs.

Among functionality, the diluents segment held the largest market share in 2018, due to advantages such as enhancement in the taste of the formulation, ease of administration, stability, ease of production, packaging, shipping, and dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs.

Among region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2018, due to presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities include Actavis, Novo Nordisk, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and others leading to high consumption of excipients.

Companies operating in the global pharmaceutical excipients market include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Innophos Holdings Inc., MEGGLE Excipients & Technology, and others

