Today, Friday, January 7, 2022 - the DC Courts Will Open at 10:00 a.m.

Petit jurors who have been selected for a trial and grand jurors should report at 10:00 a.m. Jurors who are reporting for the first day of jury service should receive electronic notification of their new report time or they may contact the Juror’s Office at 202-879-4604 or visit the Courts website at https://www.dccourts.gov/jurors for updated information about their report time.

January 07, 2022