Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,960 in the last 365 days.

Today, Friday, January 7, 2022 - the DC Courts Will Open at 10:00 a.m.

Petit jurors who have been selected for a trial and grand jurors should report at 10:00 a.m. Jurors who are reporting for the first day of jury service should receive electronic notification of their new report time or they may contact the Juror’s Office at 202-879-4604 or visit the Courts website at https://www.dccourts.gov/jurors for updated information about their report time.

You just read:

Today, Friday, January 7, 2022 - the DC Courts Will Open at 10:00 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.