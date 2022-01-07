Dengue Vaccines Market 2022: Future Demand, Market Analysis and Outlook to 2028 | Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. ltd.

Dengue Vaccines

Dengvaxia (CYD-TDV) was first licensed in Mexico in December 2015 for use in individuals 9-45 years of age living in endemic areas, and is now licensed in 20 countries.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

R&D of new vaccines is expected to propel growth of the global dengue vaccine market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Merck & Co., Inc., Nucleus Network LTD., and Linear Clinical Research LTD., reported that all 6 V180 formulations with ISCOMATRIX adjuvant showed robust immunogenicity against dengue, while the 1 aluminum-adjuvanted and 2 unadjuvanted formulations were poorly immunogenic.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Funding for R&D of vaccines is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global dengue vaccine market. For instance, in January 2020, Codagenix, a company focused on R&D of vaccines and viral therapies, raised US$ 20 million for clinical development of its general flu vaccine and the first RSV vaccine for elderly patients.

Moreover, increasing investment in vaccine production is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global dengue vaccine market. For instance, in November 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited started a production plant for dengue vaccines in Germany.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global dengue vaccine market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s TAK-003 dengue vaccine candidate demonstrated protection in children ages four to 16 years, regardless of previous dengue exposure.

Major players operating in the global dengue vaccine market are also focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited acquired Shire plc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

There is a high risk of internal bleeding in the heart, lungs and brain, which are symptoms of hemorrhagic dengue, from Dengvaxia. Such risks limit growth of the dengue vaccine market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Players in the vaccine market are looking forward to significant boom in vaccine business as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress. For instance, in September 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co commented that vaccines may become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is the distributor of Moderna Inc.'s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 shots in Japan. In Japan, from 3 January 2020 to 5:31pm CEST, 29 September 2021, there have been 1,697,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 17,551 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 25 September 2021, a total of 159,494,782 vaccine doses have been administered.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The global dengue vaccine market is estimated to account for US$ 1,262.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

The Government Institutes segment in the global dengue vaccines market was valued at US$ 169.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 657.6 by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Government initiatives to boost vaccination is expected to aid in growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global dengue vaccine market, owing to increasing demand for vaccines. For instance, around 7.8–62.9 million doses of dengue vaccine are required for only routine vaccination of 12–23 mo cohort in first 5 years of the period 2015–2022 with different vaccination schedules, according to International Vaccine Institute, South Korea.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global dengue vaccine market include, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck & Co., Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

