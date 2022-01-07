Non-dairy Ice Cream Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

non-dairy ice cream

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-dairy ice cream market is showing exponential growth, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the coming years. Nondairy ice cream is a product that is produced from different sources such assoya milk, coconut milk, and other plant-based milk. Dairy ice cream contains high fat and lactose, which can create problems of digestion, risk of high cholesterol, and sugar-related problems, whereas nondairy ice cream has vegan properties and provides health benefits such asaids in weight loss, controls cholesterol, clears skin, and has low calories. Nondairy ice cream prevents vomiting, stomach problem, and diarrhea. It is made from many plant-based milk, which provides different health benefits such as coconut milk has saturated fats that are good for health. They are easily available in stores, and are highly demanded by consumers. The nondairy ice cream is segmented depending on sources, type, flavor, sales channel, and region.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive as well as negative impacts on the globalice cream market. During the pandemic, the demand for nondairy ice cream increased substantially. However, lack of supply has negatively influenced the demand for nondairy ice cream. Consumer are stockpiling frozen products or the products which have long shelf life. Restrictionson travel has affected the import and export of raw materials.

Top Impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in awareness about health issues, shift in consumer preference towardvegan products, and rapid increase in commercialization are the key factors that drive the global nondairy ice cream market. In addition, rise in purchasing power and changes in lifestyles are the factors that have positively influenced the demand for nondairy products. Furthermore, an increase in different flavors and liking towardice creams have enhanced the demand for the product. Surge in awareness about the benefits of nondairy ice cream has significantly contributed toward the global market growth.

However, side effects of the sources of ice cream can affect the demand for nondairy products, such as a high intake of almond milk can cause discomfort. Availability of substitutes in the market hampers the growth of the global nondairy ice cream.

Contrarily, the launch of new products according to the preference and taste of consumers can create an opportunity for the growth of the global market. Thus, manufacturers are introducing new flavors of ice creams to capture the customer's attention.

Top Key Players: Unilever, General Mills, Danone, Booja Booja, Tofutti Brands, Inc., Happy Cow Limited, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, Eden Creamery LLC., Over The Moo, Swedish Glace, Dream, NadaMoo, Van Leeuwen, and Trader Joes

