Organophosphate Pesticides Market Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2028

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pesticides are chemicals that control a variety of pests that damage crops & livestock and reduce farm productivity. Organophosphate (OP) compounds are a group of pesticides that includes some of the most toxic chemicals used in agriculture. OP compounds are the most widely used pesticides worldwide and their metabolites are used across different populations.

Rise in the global food demand and low cost with efficient outputs drive the organophosphate pesticides market. However, stringent regulations about the utility & distribution of organophosphate pesticides and eco-friendly substitutes of OP pesticides hamper their growth. The surging demand from emerging economies presents tremendous opportunities for the growth of the organophosphate pesticides market in future.

The global organophosphate pesticides market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, type, and geography. Based on ingredient, it is divided into malathion, diazinon, glyphosate, methamidophos, dimethoate, chloropyriphos, parathion, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into crop based and non-crop based. The type includes herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.

BASF SE

BAYER CROPSCIENCE

DOW AGRISCIENCE LLC

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

FMC CORPORATION

MONSANTO COMPANY

NUFARM LTD.

SYNGENTA AG

By Ingredient

MALATHION

DIAZINON

GLYPHOSATE

METHAMIDOPHOS

DIMETHOATE

CHLOROPYRIPHOS

PARATHION

OTHERS

BY TYPE

HERBICIDE

FUNGICIDE

INSECTICIDE

OTHERS

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the organophosphate pesticides market.

In-depth analysis of the market and estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 has been provided.

The global industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the market growth has been provided.

The market share for all segments with respect to geography has been provided in detail in the report.

Key market players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed to provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

